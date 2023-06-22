Politics
Biden rolls out the red carpet for India, as PM Modi hits a yoga mat with Richard Gere
Joe Biden will roll out the red carpet for Narendra Modi on Wednesday, amid assurances from the White House that the president will not lecture India’s prime minister on human rights and denies the visit is about China.
In India, Modi has cracked down on dissent, raising fears he could lead the world’s largest democracy to autocratic rule.
However, Biden, who wants India to be a counterpoint to China in the Indo-Pacific region, will not confront Modi over the human rights record that has deteriorated under his leadership.
The president is expected to raise US concerns about democratic backsliding in India, but he won’t lecture Modi on the subject, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during a briefing. briefing.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a yoga class during the observance of International Yoga Day on the grounds of the United Nations Headquarters in New York
Modi hugs actor Richard Gere as they attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters in New York
When the United States sees challenges to freedom of the press, religious or otherwise, “we make our point known,” Sullivan said, according to Reuters. He added: “We do it in a way where we’re not looking to lecture or assert that we don’t have challenges ourselves.
“At the end of the day, the question of where politics goes and the question of democratic institutions in India is going to be determined in India by the Indians. It will not be determined by the United States,” Sullivan said.
Biden has argued for the virtues of democracy over autocracy. And Modi’s human rights record could put the president in a tough spot as he welcomes the Indian leader with open arms.
The White House has been playing coy when it comes to how Biden will handle Modi’s growing iron fist.
“It is common for President Biden, when speaking with his foreign counterparts, that he regularly raises issues of concern to us. Certainly, human rights are of concern to the United States and it is a fundamental part of President Biden’s foreign policy, so I will leave it at that, ‘the National Security Council spokesman said on Tuesday, John Kirby.
Demonstrations are expected to take place around the White House on Thursday.
And more than 70 members of Congress wrote to Biden on Tuesday urging him to address human rights issues with Modi.
“A series of independent and credible reports reflect worrying signs in India towards shrinking political space, rising religious intolerance, targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on freedom press and internet access,” the lawmakers wrote.
President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss before a working session on food and energy security at the G20 summit in 2022
President Joe Biden to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for state visit as Modi comes under fire for his treatment of Muslims
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Tuesday
Modi was denied a visa to the United States after riots in 2002 killed more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, in Gujarat – the region where he was chief minister.
To ban Modi, the State Department invoked a little-known US law passed in 1998 that makes foreign officials responsible for “serious violations of religious freedom” ineligible for visas.
But Modi was allowed to enter the United States after his 2014 election as prime minister.
Modi has been accused of marginalizing Muslims, the Hindu country’s largest minority group. Under Modi, violence against Muslims has become more common. And the prime minister has come under fire for backing a law that makes it harder for Muslim immigrants to become Indian citizens.
The White House also publicly asserts that Modi’s visit is not about China.
“This state visit is not about China. And it’s not about sending a message to China. It’s really about the bilateral relationship with India and promoting that relationship for a future that we think is very, very big,” Kirby said.
But China will be an unspoken undercurrent. The visit comes as India overtook China as the world’s most populous nation.
Modi’s White House courtship and his efforts to bring India closer together on trade, climate and technology issues are all aimed primarily at countering Beijing’s influence in the region.
Other presidents have also kept India close. Barack Obama visited India during his presidency, as did Donald Trump. Trump also attended a “Howdy Modi” event with the prime minister in Houston.
To help his cause, the Biden White House is honoring Modi with a state dinner – the third in the Biden administration. And although Modi has visited the United States five times since becoming prime minister in 2014, this will be his first state visit.
It will include all the pomp and majesty that comes with the occasion – a colorful arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, an Oval Office meeting and a lavish dinner in a glass pavilion built for the occasion.
The two men will also hold a joint press conference. Modi rarely answers questions from the media.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the International Day of Yoga event at the United Nations Headquarters
Indian and US flags adorn Eisenhower’s Executive Office Building ahead of Modi’s visit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) meets Elon Musk (left) in New York
Before arriving in Washington DC on Wednesday, Modi led International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Modi will visit the National Science Foundation with First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday afternoon and have a private dinner with the first couple that evening.
And he will address a joint session of Congress.
Modi is meeting several US CEOs during his visit to America, including at a reception on Friday. On Tuesday, he caught up with Twitter’s Elon Musk in New York.
Biden and Modi are expected to announce various deals related to defense cooperation and sales, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and investments in India by Micron Technology and other US companies.
The war in Ukraine will also be on the agenda. India continued to buy oil and weapons from Russia and did not publicly condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
For his part, Modi is pushing India to play a bigger role on the world stage. India, a member of the G20, will host world leaders for the group’s annual meeting in September. And Modi wants his country to have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.
