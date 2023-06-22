China hits back as US President Joe Biden calls Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’





KENTFIELD, CALIFORNIA/BEIJING: China hit back on Wednesday after US President Joe Biden called President Xi Jinping a “dictator”, saying the remarks were nonsense and a provocation, in an unexpected spat immediately after the efforts of the two parts to lower tensions.

Biden’s comments came just a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing to stabilize bilateral ties, which China says are at their lowest point since formal ties were established. .

Attending a fundraiser in California, Biden said Xi was very embarrassed when a suspect Chinese spy balloon was taken away by American airspace earlier this year, making a personal comment about the Chinese leader when Blinken said on Monday that the “chapter” should be closed.

“The reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said.

“It’s very embarrassing for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. It went off the rails,” Biden added.

Xi became China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong after securing an unprecedented third term as president in March and leader of the Communist Party in October.

Biden also said China “is in real economic trouble.”

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Biden’s remarks were “extremely absurd” and “irresponsible.”

Expressing China’s strong displeasure, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Biden’s comments seriously violated facts, diplomatic protocol and China’s political dignity.

“It’s an open political provocation,” she told a news conference.

It’s unclear why Biden said Xi didn’t know where the ball was, and when asked if Xi knew its location, Mao reiterated China’s earlier explanation that the passing of the ball in the American airspace had been unintentional and caused by circumstances beyond its control.

No breakthrough

Biden’s comments came after Blinken and Xi agreed at their Monday meeting to stabilize the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing so that it does not escalate into conflict.

Although no breakthrough was made in the first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years, the two sides agreed to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits by US officials in the coming weeks. and the months to come.

Biden said later on Tuesday that US climate envoy John Kerry may visit China soon.

A day earlier on Monday, Biden said he believed relations between the two countries were on the right track, and he indicated progress had been made during Blinken’s trip.

Biden said Tuesday that Xi was concerned about the so-called Quad Strategic Security Group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States. The US president said he had previously assured Xi that the US was not trying to encircle China with the Quad.

“He called me and told me not to do this because it put him in a bind,” Biden said.

Later this week, Biden will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China is expected to be a topic of discussion between the two leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china/china-lashes-back-as-us-president-joe-biden-labels-xi-jinping-a-dictator/articleshow/101159768.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos