Donald Trumps Lawyers: A guide to the lawyers who signed up to defend the ex-president (and where they are now)





Donald Trump has been in constant litigation for most of his career, and it’s pretty clear that he’s the consummate nightmare client: stiff lawyers, seemingly urging them to break legal and ethical rules, and happily ignoring their advice. There was that time his lawyers told him to refrain from tweeting about the then-ongoing investigation of Robert Mueller to get it done before they got to the end of the West Wing driveway. , reported the Washington Post. As the legal fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection began to put a number of Trump lawyers in legal jeopardy, some of them began joking that MAGA actually wanted lawyers to get lawyers. Even Trump told Sean Hannity in March: I sometimes say to a lawyer, are you sure you want to represent me? I think you are making a mistake.

And so it’s no surprise that Trump has struggled to assemble a legal team as his legal proceedings begin in Florida, with many top Florida lawyers refusing to hire him. Two of Trump’s lawyers, John Rowley and Jim Trusty, resigned just a day after the federal indictment, following in the footsteps of Timothy Parlatore, who resigned in May. The problem is that none of us want to work for this guy, a federal criminal defense attorney from the Southern District of Florida told The Messenger. Another said: My wife would divorce me and my kids wouldn’t talk to me if I defended Trump.

Trump’s tarnished reputation appears to have limited his options for representation. In Florida, he was represented by Lindsey Halligan, whose prior legal practice focused largely on residential and commercial insurance matters. Last August, a search of federal court records conducted by the Washington Post returned no results on his name. In New York, he is represented by Alina Habba, a partner at a small law firm headquartered a few miles from Trumps Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course, whose qualifications before working for Trump included a stint as general counsel for a parking company. And Boris Epshteyn, an investment banker, lawyer and staunch Trump advocate with no criminal defense experience, coordinates much of Trump’s sprawling legal defense efforts. Some people at Trumpworld are blaming Epshteyn for the dysfunctionality of Trump’s legal teams. Boris pissed off every lawyer in Florida. People are dropping like flies. Everyone hates him. He’s a toxic loser. He’s a complete psychopath, a member of Trump’s legal team told The Daily Beast. He has daddy issues, and Trump is his daddy.

At his arraignment on Tuesday, Trump appeared with two slightly more buttoned-up figures Chris Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, and Todd Blanche, a former federal prosecutor with experience in white-collar defense, although neither has expertise in national security matters. Trump, Gabriel Sherman wrote to Vanity Fairs last week, is still looking to find a vicious lawyer in the mold of his mentor Roy Cohn.

As Trump’s current legal troubles escalate, we’ve assembled a rogue gallery of some of the lawyers who have jumped on and off Trump’s legal carousel in the three years since his first impeachment trial, and whose legal work for the now federally indicted former president has landed them in hot water:

Christina Bob

A smart former sailor from a calamitous run for Congress in California in 2014, Bobb joined the Donald Trump administration early on, first as a legal clerk in the White House Office for National Drug Control Policy, then as a stints at the Department of Homeland Security and Customs Enforcement. and border protection. She would have been considered mega MAGA by other DHS officials, who (foreshadowing!) wondered if she could be trusted with classified information. Bobb pivoted in June 2020, becoming an on-air anchor for the far-right One America news network, where she obsequiously covered the White House and reliably produced election lies. She was in the Trump War Room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel with fake voter masterminds John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani and others on the morning of Jan. 6. Bobb then officially joined the Trump team in March 2022. Shortly thereafter, she signed an affidavit stating that, to the best of her knowledge, Trump’s legal team had conducted a diligent search of his Mar-a- Lago and returned classified documents. Bobb was at Mar-a-Lago during the FBI raid in August 2022, which proved his affidavit to be false. (Bobb later complained privately that she didn’t fully understand what she was signing.) According to her Twitter bio, she is still an attorney for the Trump 2024 campaign.

John Eastman

A former law professor and once a high-ranking member of the Archconservative Federalist Society, Eastman provided the brains as they were for Trump’s crackpot plan to pressure Mike Pence to block the election certification process. , a scheme that Eastman privately admitted to be illegal. On Jan. 6, Eastman spoke next to Giuliani at the rally at the Ellipse, and then reportedly asked for a pardon, emailing Giuliani I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if this is still ongoing. (The list never materialized.) Although Eastman retired from his academic position at Chapman University shortly after the Capitol riot and no longer chairs a major Federalist Society practice group, he remains firmly ensconced at the California-based Claremont Institute, an ultra-MAGA think tank. After the insurgency, White House attorney Eric Herschmann told Eastman to find a great fucking criminal defense attorney. You are going to need it. In California, he will be tried before the State Bar Court, which could revoke his license as a lawyer. He is also a likely target in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Williss’ investigation into Trump’s Georgia fake voter conspiracy.

Cleta Mitchell

Mitchell is one of the few former Trump election lawyers who can be said to have landed on his feet, if by landed on his feet you mean continuing his relentless assault on suffrage. Although she resigned from her law firm after news broke that she had participated in Trump’s infamous vote-seeking call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, she announced her ousting to left-leaning groups via social media and quickly jumped on the right-wing gravy bandwagon. .

