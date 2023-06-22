Good riddance to Boris Johnson | Insight

Never has a former Prime Minister been sanctioned by a House of Commons committee, resigned from the Commons before the publication of the sanction, attacked the members of the committee whose independence and objectivity he had previously praised and signed the next day with the Daily Mail write a regular column whose content most of us can predict.

There are a few loyal Johnson groupies who claim their man was the victim of a witch hunt. Some, like former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, are clearly astute, certainly successful in business and personally excellent company, and one wonders what possesses him and his ilk to follow such a patently absurd script. . Johnson was found guilty by a committee of fellow MPs, which it should be noted had a Tory majority, of deliberately lying to the House of Commons and of compounding that offense by repeatedly denying the have done despite the evidence against him.

He will earn a footnote in history as arguably his party’s worst leader.

His offense was deemed more serious because he not only broke the lockdown rules, but was the person responsible for introducing them. As Prime Minister, the whole country is entitled to assume that whoever holds this position is decent and honest at heart. The truth is, his entire administration was a disorganized chaos from day one to day one. His cynical disregard for the rules, first noted by his Eton householder, infected Downing Street itself and led to an administration that too often seemed to have assumed the lockdown rules they imposed on us on the rest of us during Covid of course did not apply to them.

People who were refused to comfort dying loved ones or mourn their deaths found that No 10 was celebrating and the Prime Minister was personally present. They were understandably furious and their anger obviously did not subside.

So is this the end of Johnson? I hear colleagues suggesting a scenario in which Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer wins the next election, Rishi Sunak resigns as leader of the Tories to be replaced by, say, rising star Kemi Badenoch (Secretary of State for , energy and industrial strategy) and after five difficult years, the Labor Party looks vulnerable and Johnson is seen as the man whose supposedly unique popular appeal is the clear choice to bring the party back to power. It’s fantasy.

Demonstrably toxic

At the heart of it all is that the man who was credited with winning the majority in 2019 is now patently toxic not only with voters who never voted Conservative, but with large numbers who did. This is what some of those advocating for its restoration seem to resent. For what it’s worth, given Johnson’s obvious ability to charm almost anyone he meets on the strain for which he deserves credit, it’s true to say that almost any Tory MP would have won in 2019 given the traditional Labor voters’ visceral aversion to former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn and the anger of the millions in the north who voted Leave in the 2016 EU referendum and hated Starmer for making Labor Party the remaining party and the second referendum.

Johnson now earns millions doing what he’s always done best in writing and speaking. He apparently bought a 3.8m house in Oxfordshire for cash. He can earn a third of a million for a single speech. He will not return to the House of Commons next year or any year. He will use his columns to undermine Sunak and the Conservative Party that so foolishly elected him in the first place.

He will earn a footnote in history as arguably his party’s worst leader and certainly the most disloyal. I suspect he won’t care. But much like his resignation honours, his legacy is not one that any MP let alone any prime minister would be proud of.

Steve Norris is president of Soho Estates