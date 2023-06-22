Politics
Good riddance to Boris Johnson | Insight
Never has a former Prime Minister been sanctioned by a House of Commons committee, resigned from the Commons before the publication of the sanction, attacked the members of the committee whose independence and objectivity he had previously praised and signed the next day with the Daily Mail write a regular column whose content most of us can predict.
There are a few loyal Johnson groupies who claim their man was the victim of a witch hunt. Some, like former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, are clearly astute, certainly successful in business and personally excellent company, and one wonders what possesses him and his ilk to follow such a patently absurd script. . Johnson was found guilty by a committee of fellow MPs, which it should be noted had a Tory majority, of deliberately lying to the House of Commons and of compounding that offense by repeatedly denying the have done despite the evidence against him.
He will earn a footnote in history as arguably his party’s worst leader.
His offense was deemed more serious because he not only broke the lockdown rules, but was the person responsible for introducing them. As Prime Minister, the whole country is entitled to assume that whoever holds this position is decent and honest at heart. The truth is, his entire administration was a disorganized chaos from day one to day one. His cynical disregard for the rules, first noted by his Eton householder, infected Downing Street itself and led to an administration that too often seemed to have assumed the lockdown rules they imposed on us on the rest of us during Covid of course did not apply to them.
People who were refused to comfort dying loved ones or mourn their deaths found that No 10 was celebrating and the Prime Minister was personally present. They were understandably furious and their anger obviously did not subside.
So is this the end of Johnson? I hear colleagues suggesting a scenario in which Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer wins the next election, Rishi Sunak resigns as leader of the Tories to be replaced by, say, rising star Kemi Badenoch (Secretary of State for , energy and industrial strategy) and after five difficult years, the Labor Party looks vulnerable and Johnson is seen as the man whose supposedly unique popular appeal is the clear choice to bring the party back to power. It’s fantasy.
Demonstrably toxic
At the heart of it all is that the man who was credited with winning the majority in 2019 is now patently toxic not only with voters who never voted Conservative, but with large numbers who did. This is what some of those advocating for its restoration seem to resent. For what it’s worth, given Johnson’s obvious ability to charm almost anyone he meets on the strain for which he deserves credit, it’s true to say that almost any Tory MP would have won in 2019 given the traditional Labor voters’ visceral aversion to former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn and the anger of the millions in the north who voted Leave in the 2016 EU referendum and hated Starmer for making Labor Party the remaining party and the second referendum.
Johnson now earns millions doing what he’s always done best in writing and speaking. He apparently bought a 3.8m house in Oxfordshire for cash. He can earn a third of a million for a single speech. He will not return to the House of Commons next year or any year. He will use his columns to undermine Sunak and the Conservative Party that so foolishly elected him in the first place.
He will earn a footnote in history as arguably his party’s worst leader and certainly the most disloyal. I suspect he won’t care. But much like his resignation honours, his legacy is not one that any MP let alone any prime minister would be proud of.
Steve Norris is president of Soho Estates
|
Sources
2/ https://www.propertyweek.com/insight/good-riddance-to-boris-johnson/5125552.article
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump got more leniency than Hunter Biden
- Good riddance to Boris Johnson | Insight
- “Reborn Rich” Actor Kim Young Jae Thought Song Joong Ki’s Wife Katy Louise Saunders Was A Drama Crew Member
- World’s First Non-Abel Anon Knitting – Google AI Blog
- 3rd International Conference on Detector Stability and Aging Phenomena in Gas Detectors
- Turkish Foreign Minister meets US Secretary of State in London
- Top 5 Bollywood Stars Cut Movie Costs, See List
- Williams named in 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad
- Milan Fashion Week: Italian menswear stands out
- Best Buy Brings Back “Black Friday” Deals July 10-12
- The global gender gap could take 131 years to close
- US dollar out of sync with Powell hawk as Fed chairman heads to Capitol Hill