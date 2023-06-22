Narendra Modi kicks off US visit with yoga session at UN DW 22/06/2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a multi-country yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York, at the start of his state visit to the United States.

Wednesday’s session coincided with the UN’s International Yoga Day, which Modi himself pushed in a resolution in 2014.

Modi’s first official state visit to the United States will focus on expanding technology and defense cooperation with the United States as the two countries attempt to grapple with China’s expansion into the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

India is building a tunnel in the Himalayas to counter the Chinese threat To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Modi and the record yoga session

Made-in-India yellow carpets were laid out on the lawn of the UN compound on Wednesday, as people from 135 countries practiced the ancient Indian discipline.

“Yoga means coming together. So your coming together is an expression of another form of yoga,” Modi said. “Today it’s wonderful to see the whole world come together again. For yoga.”

The Guinness organization said Wednesday’s yoga session set a new record for single nationalities in yoga.

Modi has frequently used yoga as a soft power to promote his country since he came to power in 2014.

Outside the UN, some 200 Modi supporters and 50 critics gathered, the Associated Press news agency reported. Many opponents waved large yellow flags referencing Khalistan, a homeland that Sikh separatists seek to establish in India.

Modi meets Jill Biden

Later Wednesday, the Indian Prime Minister flew to Washington, where he was due to visit the National Science Foundation with First Lady Jill Biden. Modi arrived 30 minutes late for the tour, Reuters news agency reported, adding that the first lady started without him.

In the evening, Modi attended a private dinner with the Bidens at the White House. The dinner was accompanied by a musical tribute to the regions of India, performed by young dancers from a DC-area dance studio.

“With this official visit, we bring together the oldest and largest democracies in the world. But our relationship is not just about governance,” said Jill Biden. “We celebrate the families and friendships that span the world. Those that weave together, our two countries.”

Modi meanwhile invited American students to come to his country, adding that India was training students in artificial intelligence.

Narendra Modi on state visit to the United States To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What is Modi’s program this Thursday?

Modi will hold official talks with President Biden in the Oval Office on Thursday, followed by a press conference where the two leaders are expected to take questions, a rare event for the Indian prime minister.

He has not given a single press conference in India since taking office. In May 2019, he attended a press conference but never answered questions.

He must also address a joint meeting of Congress.

Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all said they would boycott the speech due to the erosion of religious and political rights in India.

Later in the evening, Modi will be invited to a state dinner at the White House.

rmt/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)