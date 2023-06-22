China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with dictators is ridiculous





An explosion potentially caused by a gas leak ripped through a building in central Paris on Wednesday, seriously injuring four people and sparking a wave of destruction in a historic area of ​​the capital, officials said.

Rescuers were still into the evening searching the rubble for two missing people who had not been found, prosecutors said.

Police said 29 people were injured, four of them in serious condition.

The explosion was followed by a major fire which caused the building, housing a fashion school, to collapse. Footage showed debris littering the area around the building, as flames smoldered.

Some 70 fire engines and 270 firefighters battled the blaze. Nine doctors were also on the scene.

Firefighters had said there was an explosion which caused two buildings to collapse, but police later said only one building had collapsed.

Several witnesses told AFP on the spot that they heard a giant explosion.

Windows 400 meters (440 yards) apart were smashed, AFP reporters said.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, assembled a crisis unit and wrote on Twitter: My thoughts go first to the victims and their loved ones.

The violent fire that broke out after the explosion is now under control, said the prefect of police of Paris, Laurent Nunez, adding that work was continuing under the rubble to find possible victims.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to two adjoining buildings severely destabilized by the explosion and were evacuated, Nunez added.

The blast was caused by a gas explosion, the district mayor said on Twitter, although this has not been confirmed by other officials.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the 5th arrondissement in central Paris, said the main building affected is a private fashion school called Paris American Academy adjoining the former Val-de-Grâce military hospital.

According to the mayor, the noise of the fairly huge explosion spread through part of the neighborhood.

An investigation into the causes of the explosion was launched immediately, prosecutors said. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin previously asked on Twitter that people stay away from the area to avoid hampering the massive deployment of firefighters and police.

He has now cut short a visit to the eastern city of Nancy to get to the scene.

AFP photos taken at the site showed high flames and smoke billowing from the building, located on Place Alphonse-Laveran, near the Luxembourg Gardens.

The neighborhood sits on the edge of the Latin Quarter, a prominent tourist area in the French capital.

It was like in the movies, says Anthony Halbert, who runs a butcher’s shop on the same street as the destroyed building.

We heard a second explosion, less than two minutes after the first, and saw the facade of the building collapse, he said.

Alexis, a 23-year-old student living opposite the building, said he heard a huge bang and then his windows were blown out.

It was super scary, there was smoke, debris and leaves flying around, he said. We did not know if it was a terrorist attack.

Sarah Taheraly, who works at the nearby Institut Curie, a medical research centre, said she felt her building shake. It was like a muffled sound, she said.

Another witness, working at the nearby Catholic Education Secretariat SGEC, said: There was a loud noise. I fell out of my chair in a meeting, and others too.

A colleague of his had noticed a strong smell of gas in the street just before the explosion, said the man who declined to be named.

However, officials said they did not have enough evidence to definitively determine the cause of the explosion.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told reporters that we are obviously counting on those who were slightly injured to provide the investigation with information so that we can understand what happened.

There have been several incidents of gas-related explosions in the French capital.

The explosion recalled a massive explosion that rocked Paris in January 2019, when a suspected leak in a buried gas pipe destroyed a building on rue de Trévise in the 9th arrondissement, killing four people including two firefighters.

The shock wave blew out dozens of nearby windows and dozens of families were forced to evacuate their homes for months. Much of the street still remains off limits four years after the disaster.

Paris City Hall has been charged with manslaughter over the explosion, and legal wrangling over the exact cause continues.

