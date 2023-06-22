FACT CHECK: Is it true that President Joko Widodo fired four ministers regarding the BTS 4G Kominfo affair?





The narration tries to convince that there is four ministers case involved supply BTS. Johnny G Plate is a former Minister of Communication and IT (Menkominfo) who was involved in a corruption case in the acquisition of 4G Base Transceiver Stations or BTS. City of turnbackhoax.idon the YouTube channel, an account called Kabar News uploaded a video titled, “THIS ANGRY MORNING || JOKOWI DON’T PLAY ARREST 4 MINISTERS INVOLVED IN BTS CASE, FOLLOW PLATE TO JAIL!!”. Uploaded on June 7, 2023, the thumbnail is a photo of the atmosphere at the State Palace in Jakarta, with President Joko Widodo was reading the announcement, and several people were seen standing in front of him, and some were taking an oath. As for the accompanying writing “LATEST NEWS LIVE DIRECTLY FROM JOKOWI PALACE HAS FIRED 4 OF THESE MINISTERS, ALLEGED TO BE INVOLVED IN BTS AFFAIR”. Narasi said that President Joko Widodo was not playing to fire four of his ministers who were involved in the corruption case in the acquisition of the BAKTI 4G BTS towers. Kominfo. The four names implicated were said to include Sakti Wahyu Trenggono (KKP), Happy Hapsoro (entrepreneur/husband of Puan Maharani), son of Secretary of State Pratikno, and Hasto Kristianto (General Secretary of the PDIP). EXPLANATION After turnbackhoax.id performs a search, in effect the narrator simply re-reads the article from Kilat.com title “Viral Palace Names Allegedly Involved in Johnny G Plate Affair, Refly Harun: They Won’t Talk”. Also, in fact, not all of the names mentioned by the narrator in the video are cabinet ministers of President Joko Widodo. To date, no official information or valid evidence has been found regarding the dismissal of four ministers by President Joko Widodo. kasus BTS 4G Kominfo. CONCLUSION Videos with titles “THIS ANGRY MORNING || JOKOWI DON’T PLAY ARREST 4 MINISTERS INVOLVED IN BTS CASE, FOLLOW PLATE TO JAIL!!” has misleading content or misleading content. Editor’s note: This article is part of the content Fact check Subway Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide comments/reviews, either through the comments column in each related content, by contacting Metro Suara.com editorial, or by submitting issues/complaints that need to be checked or verified by email. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.suara.com/read/2023/06/22/075650/cek-fakta-apakah-betul-presiden-joko-widodo-memberhentikan-empat-menteri-terkait-kasus-bts-4g-kominfo

