Trump’s new sidekick no one saw coming: Nancy Mace

Donald Trump is not a fan of mine, he picked me last year, Mace told host Harris Faulkner that night, referring to the former president endorsing his opponent in the GOP contest. So I’m not an accomplice, but I see this, and I see how unfair it was.

It was a remarkable turn for someone who strongly criticized Trump after the Capitol riot. And it likely won’t be the last, as elected Republicans maneuver ahead of a 2024 presidential primary that Trump continues to dominate.

In a recent interview, Mace told POLITICO she has no ill will towards Trump and wouldn’t rule out supporting him to become the party’s nominee.

We can’t afford four more years of Joe Biden, Mace said. I’m ready to bury the hatchet to save the country, and I know President Trump is too.

On the night of Trump’s indictment, which she learned about while in the cable networks hair and makeup chair, she said his nomination was likely now a done deal.

The next day, Trump, through an aide, texted Mace, thanking her for standing up for him, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

Of course, Mace answered, it’s screwed.

Mace changing his tone on Trump and leaving open the possibility of supporting his campaign is a sign that some of his one-time critics may soon find themselves in his camp.

His scramble for Trump since the indictment has not gone unrewarded in Trump’s global currency. On Twitter, the Trump Campaigns Rapid Response account and Trump adviser Jason Miller shared posts praising Maces’ comments. The MAGA War Room, an account run by super pro-Trump PAC MAGA Inc., uploaded and retweeted hits from Maces TV.

Mace and Trump aides say there has been no coordination between the camps or shared talking points.

But they have longstanding ties, dating back to when Mace worked as a multistate field manager on the 2016 Trumps race. His campaign media consultant, Chris LaCivita, is now part of Trump’s inner circle as a as senior adviser. And Maces’ campaign manager Austin McCubbin is now Trump’s state director in South Carolina. Since assuming his new role in the Trump campaign, McCubbin has offered both sides the possibility of an endorsement from Mace.

That Nancy has been a consistent and constant presence in defense of President Trump has not gone unnoticed, LaCivita said of Maces’ remarks in recent weeks.

Following Mace’s flurry of televised hits in Trump’s defense, two global Trump aides have privately remarked on Mace’s prospect as a running mate, both noting that she could potentially be useful in reaching women. commuters in an election game Trump lost last time out. .

Mace has yet to make an endorsement in the Republican presidential primary, despite his deep ties to two other candidates in the race. Some expected her to back Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who campaigned for Mace last year when Trump backed his main challenger. And Mace also avoided endorsing Sen. Tim Scott, the state’s junior senator who also lives in his district. The couple attend the same church, something Mace started doing at Scotts’ invitation in 2019 when she was going through a tough time.

Mace has yet to make an endorsement in the primary, despite his ties to two other primary candidates: former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (left) and Sen. Tim Scott (right). | Rainier Ehrhardt/AP Photo

I have this love triangle, Mace said of being caught between her two constituents’ presidential campaigns and her former campaign manager working for Trump.

Mace now champions the political positions of past presidents, particularly abortion, an issue on which Mace has publicly criticized his party. She called for easier access to birth control and legal abortions up to an indefinite period between 15 and 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The only candidate I’ve seen articulate a message in this regard, which I think is more reasonable, is Donald Trump, Mace said. So imagine my surprise, you know, seeing that I agree with him more than a lot of the other candidates because some of the candidates haven’t articulated their position, or they’re vague, or they don’t want to answer the question .

After appointing the Supreme Court justices who ultimately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, Trump has since distanced himself from the current anti-abortion rights movement, which is pushing candidates to endorse a nationwide ban on the procedure after, at most, 15 weeks of pregnancy. Trump said the matter should be left to the states and criticized a six-week book law in Florida and other states as harsh.

Mace has spent his two and a half years in Congress challenging traditional party factions and coexisting in spaces that seem contradictory to most observers. A proponent of marriage equality and marijuana legalization who defeated an incumbent Democrat to win a swing district in 2020, Mace notably voted to hold former Trump aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. But she voted against impeaching Trump in 2021 and more recently rejected the House GOP leaders’ debt ceiling deal. She has been particularly vocal in recent weeks in calling for further investigation into a whistleblower’s allegations that Biden and his son received payments from a Ukrainian energy company in exchange for political favors, a claim that the FBI always says to examine.

Asked about concerns raised by some of Trumps GOP challengers, including Haley, that he may have jeopardized members of the military by keeping classified documents unsecured, Mace criticized the fact that he was charged under the Espionage Act and said a wider conversation needs to know how the leaders of nations have handled and are expected to handle sensitive documents.

Trump is not a spy, she said. I don’t believe he would intentionally endanger our military men and women in uniform.

If Mace’s recent show of support for Trump turns into an unqualified endorsement, the congresswoman will likely face more questions about her past comments about Trump’s handling on Jan. 6 and his attacks on her as a result.

Obviously, if you’ve committed a crime, you need to go to jail, Mace said of the people who attacked the Capitol that day. But also at the same time, I sympathize with people who sympathize with January 6th.

I’ve had political violence in my own life, Mace continued, recalling that someone dumped you in his Chevy Tahoe weeks before his 2020 election, and his places of residence in South Carolina and Washington have been vandalized.

So, she said, I see both sides of the coin.

