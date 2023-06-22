Rishi has lost his mind if he thinks Boris wants a truce





A source close to Boris says he wants a truce with Rishi Sunak, after MPs voted overwhelmingly to back the Privileges Committee findings. If Mr. Sunak believes that, he has splinters in the windmills of his mind. Violence will again break out between them. They have clashed over everything from public spending, to Mr Sunak’s resignation from the Johnson government and his alleged betrayal of Boris’ legacy. But the subjects of the disputes do not matter. All that matters, for Boris at least, is the argument. On Monday my old friend celebrated his 60th birthday, but to call it an exhausted volcano would be a mistake on the part of his haters. Mr Johnson is looking to return to Parliament in the future, and the tension between Boris and Rishi will arise again. The King may have to intervene to put an end to the violence, or call for international arbitration. The Johnson-Sunak dispute is almost as delicate as the Arab-Israeli one. Everyone who has studied the conflict agrees that the pair used to live together peacefully, but can no longer do so in part because of minor outbreaks of violence by some of Johnson’s once-known young stone throwers. as his political advisers. The situation is set to get even bloodier and spread across the Westminster area, now Boris has given peerages to some youngsters. Mr Sunak may try to launch a peace process, but while that may have worked with other world leaders, that is not the case with Mr Johnson. In any case, Boris’ promises are as fragile as those of the late Silvio Berlusconi, as decided by the House of Commons itself. His lie is unintentional. He can’t stop himself any more than the rest of us can stop breathing or jumping at the sound of a loud bang. I often thought that his relationship with the truth was pathological, and was something of an affliction, like a sick heart or gout. Lately, his lies may have become an attempt to adapt to a life situation that he finds impossible to bear. The end of political power for a man like Boris is as grim as being hanged tomorrow morning. In this he deserves our pity.

