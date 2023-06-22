Judge sets August 14 as start of secret Trump documents trial, but legal experts skeptical





U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said Tuesday that the federal criminal trial of former President Donald Trump will begin “during the two-week period beginning August 14, 2023, or as soon as the case is called.” Cannon said she plans to hold the trial of Trump’s 37 counts at her courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The Justice Department accuses Trump of deliberately keeping national security secrets and conspiring to obstruct government attempts to retrieve the documents. Legal experts said the trial would almost certainly not start in August, in part because it deals with classified evidence. Prosecutors, Trump’s lawyers and the judge will have to negotiate how much classified material to release and show the jury, and it can also take months for Trump’s lawyers, whoever they are, to get security clearances, as ordered by Cannon.

“This case will not go to trial in August,” former federal prosecutor Elliot Williams told CNN. Cannon “kind of had to do this” to respect Trump’s rights to a speedy trial, “but it’s not uncommon for judges to set that date and then push it back.” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman added that she thought “the judge is very keen on not being seen as the person holding this.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the investigation, said he wanted a speedy trial, and Cannon suggested she agree. “But it’s not clear that the defense wants the case to move quickly,” the Times reported. “Trump’s legal strategy has long been to delay them, and the federal case against him is unlikely to be an exception.” If the trial lasts after the 2024 election, Trump has a chance to win and forgive himself or order the attorney general to drop the case.

Trump’s team is expected to file a series of pretrial motions, have the case dismissed alleging prosecutorial misconduct or unfair treatment, and suppress evidence, particularly notes from former Trump attorney Evan Corcoran. “Unless there have been communications that we are not aware of and the government has streamlined the usual process and the defense has agreed to that process, that timeline is going to change,” the former lawyer said. of the Department of Justice, David Aaron, to the Washington Post.

The speedy prospective trial date “signals that the court is at least trying to do everything it can to move the case forward and that it’s important that the case move quickly,” former federal prosecutor Brandon said. Van Grack at the Times. “While this is unlikely to hold, it is at least a positive signal in the sense that all parties and the public should want this matter to proceed as quickly as possible.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/donald-trump/1024437/judge-sets-aug-14-start-for-trump-secret-documents-trial-but-legal-experts-are

