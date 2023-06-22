Biden equates China’s Xi with ‘dictators’ when receiving donors





SAN FRANCISCO: US President Joe Biden equated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with “dictators” on Tuesday (June 20) as he addressed a Democratic Party donor reception attended by reporters. Speaking at a campaign fundraiser in northern California, Biden said Xi was angered by an incident in February when a Chinese balloon – which Washington said was being used for espionage – flew over the United States before being shot down by US military planes. “The reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said. “I’m serious. It was the great embarrassment of dictators, when they didn’t know what had happened. “It wasn’t supposed to go where it was…and he didn’t know that,” Biden said of Xi. “When he was shot he was very embarrassed and he denied he was even there.” The multifaceted rivalry between China and the United States turned into a real diplomatic crisis with the February balloon incident. Biden, who at 80 is up for re-election, on Tuesday lifted his concerns about the Asian giant, telling donors that “China is in real economic trouble.” The remarks are likely to raise strong objections from Beijing, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited days earlier in an attempt to lower the temperature between the two world powers. Also on China and Xi, Biden said “we are now in a situation where he wants to have a relationship again.” Blinken “did a good job” on his trip to Beijing, but “it’s going to take time,” Biden added. The US president raised another sticky point about Communist-ruled China: a recent summit where the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States – known as the Quad Group – sought to enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime region. region. The four countries are “working hand in hand in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean,” Biden said. “What really upset him (Xi) was that I insisted that we unite the … so-called Quad,” Biden said. Tuesday was not the first time Biden had made significant, even provocative, statements at fundraising receptions, usually small-scale events where cameras and recordings are banned but reporters can listen in and transcribe. the President’s opening remarks. At one such event last October, for example, Biden raised the threat of a nuclear “Armageddon” from Russia.

