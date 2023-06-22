British MPs endorse report against Boris Johnson over party





British MPs voted overwhelmingly to approve a damning report from a House of Commons committee which found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about parties breaking the lockdown law from Covid to Downing Street. The 59-year-old, whose exit from 10 Downing Street last year was hastened by the partygate scandal, had repeatedly denied that lockdown rules had been broken in government quarters when he was told asked the Commons. Johnson has already resigned as MP for West London after learning of the findings of the Privileges Committee report. He will now lose the privilege of special access to Parliament granted to former MPs. Many of his colleagues and opposition members gathered in the House of Commons on Monday to debate the report’s findings and a majority condemned the former prime minister’s actions. Lawmakers approved the finding that Johnson was in contempt of parliament by 354 votes to seven. Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with several other Tory MPs, chose not to attend the debate or comment on the reports’ findings, which several opposition Labor MPs called out during the session that took place. lasted for hours. It’s such a shame that the prime minister of this country can’t even express how he would vote if he showed up today. In my view this is a dereliction of duty, said Labor Jess Phillips. Johnson’s staunch allies lined up to defend the former Conservative Party leader and attacked the cross-party privileges committee. For some reason the privileges committee thinks it’s in communist China and we have to bow down, said Tory MP and former Johnson cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg. He insisted that it is absolutely legitimate to criticize the conduct and composition of the Privileges Committee, which wrote the report, because our policy is contradictory. Outside of this chamber, freedom of speech is paramount, we are allowed to say what we want, said Rees-Mogg, who was knighted in Johnson’s controversial resignation honors list. However, several Tory members, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, were scathing in their criticism of Johnson. They said that MPs must be seen to be accountable, to show the public that there is not one rule for them and another for us.

