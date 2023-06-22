Reviews | Trump’s Fox News confession to classified documents should spur Democrats





On Monday night, Donald Trump took to Fox News and made numerous confessions to his hoarding of classified documents. The next morning, news broke that Hunter Biden had reached a tentative agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to tax charges, which Republicans were quick to denounce as law enforcement covering up more serious crimes.

These developments are part of the same story: in both cases, Republicans refuse to recognize the legitimacy of law enforcement outcomes that do not serve their political interests. Democrats need to be more aggressive in pointing out the perverse reality of this GOP posture and explaining how incompatible it is with the rule of law itself.

We can’t have the rule of law without law enforcement, Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) told me. It is essential that we defend the normal processes of law enforcement against efforts to bully prosecutors and judges into following the whims of autocratic politicians.

In his Fox interview, Trump raged over the indictments’ reference to a recording of him apparently discussing classified military plans with people who lacked security clearance. Trump told Foxs Bret Baier that there was no document but rather newspaper articles, magazine articles and articles.

It’s strange, because in the recording, Trump mentioned a plan of attack, which he later called secret information and said he could not declassify as a former president. However, Trump did not deny discussing the material with people without clearance; he simply asserted that it was not one of the documents he had accumulated, which will presumably be considered at trial.

Additionally, Trump explicitly told Baier that he kept boxes of documents even after the National Archives demanded them, blithely stating that he wanted to go through the boxes and get all my personal belongings.

As legal experts have pointed out, Trump could have incriminated himself by admitting to holding boxes that also allegedly included extremely sensitive national security secrets. Yet Trump insists the indictment is a witch hunt, and Republicans continue to cast his charges as inherently illegitimate, regardless of the facts.

All of this calls for more pushback from Democrats, who remain reluctant to comment on the indictment. In fact, Biden reportedly ordered the national party to remain silent on the accusation to avoid appearing to politicize it. But with Trump and Republicans striving to paint him as the stuff of banana republics, Democrats can’t let these attacks go unanswered.

Any Democrats who don’t wish to directly address the indictment itself now have the opportunity to speak to Trump’s comments at Fox. They can point out that Trump admitted discussing national security secrets with bystanders and improperly hoarding classified documents.

Additionally, as Brian Beutler for Crooked Media argues, Democrats can publicly discuss the facts of the case while expressing support for the principle that Trump is innocent until proven guilty. In fact, that would amount to upholding the rule of law, not politicizing it.

The Hunter Biden news highlights the imperative of it all. The president’s son has agreed to plead guilty to voluntary non-payment of federal income tax and to admit to illegal possession of a firearm related to drug use. If a judge approves the plea deal, they will avoid jail time.

Trump is already raging that this was the work of Biden’s corrupt Justice Department. Republicans, including Rep. James Comer (Ky.), call him overly lenient, insisting that the House Oversight Committee, which Comer chairs, uncovered far more serious crimes.

It’s absurd. The prosecutor who made that deal was appointed by Trump, and many House GOP claims about Hunter Biden have crumbled under scrutiny. In the circular GOP argument, because law enforcement findings have not bolstered hyperpartisan GOP oversight findings, those findings are hopelessly politicized.

In any case, the news of Hunter Biden is a new opportunity for Democrats to demonstrate that the rule of law works. They can do this by vouching for the legitimacy of the investigations into Hunter Biden and Trump.

Hunter Biden must respect the rule of law, like all other Americans, including Donald Trump, Raskin told me. He agreed that Democrats should step in: We can no longer sit back and just assume that everyone will understand how the rule of law works.

It is true that the president should not engage in these debates, since the Ministry of Justice is part of his administration. But other Democrats should try to convince the public that their party, unlike the GOP, is prepared to tell the truth about these cases at a difficult national time and is loyal to the proposition that the rule of law should apply. to all, including former presidents and the sons of current ones.

To refrain from engaging on these issues for fear of appearing partisan actually admits that political actors cannot educate the public in good faith about legal proceedings involving the opposition. This cannot be true. Indeed, it would be doubly perverse if this assumption paved the way for Republicans to smear these processes as corrupt and illegitimate, all to prevent the law from applying to Trump.

