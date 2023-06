Narendra Modi does yoga in New York as US State visit begins | Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, performed yoga poses ranging from cobra to corpse at the UN headquarters as he began the public part of his visit to the United States. On the UN’s North Lawn, Modi bowed to a statue of slain Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi before saying yoga was a portable practice for all ages, accessible to all faiths and cultures. It is a very old tradition, but like all ancient Indian traditions, it is also alive and vibrant, Modi said. Yoga is truly universal. Taking his place on a mat with a thousand or more others, Modi, 72, participated over the next 35 minutes in breathing exercises, meditation, backbends and other poses ranging from palm to diamond, from the hare to the half-camel, from the crocodile to the elongated frog. It’s not just about exercising on a mat. Yoga is a way of life, Modi said. The event honored International Yoga Day, which Modi persuaded the UN to designate as an annual celebration. This year’s version set a Guinness World Record for most 135 nationalities in a yoga lesson. It attracted actor Richard Gere; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; and the President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Krsi, among others. Richard Gere and Modi embrace after both taking part in the International Day of Yoga celebration Photograph: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock As the event continued, protesters shouted from across the street. About 200 Modi supporters and 50 critics were separated by barriers and watched by police. Modi has faced criticism at home over legislation that fast-tracks citizenship for some migrants but excludes Muslims; an increase in violence against Muslims and other religious minorities by Hindu nationalists; and the recent conviction of Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking Modis’ surname. The US State Department, in its latest report on religious freedom, highlighted attacks on minorities in India and statements considered inflammatory by members of the Modis Bharatiya Janata party. Modi is due to attend a state dinner with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday night after addressing Congress and holding a rare press conference with Biden. Modi has not given a single press conference in India since becoming prime minister some nine years ago. In May 2019, he attended a press conference but did not answer questions. Plant-based dishes of millet, stuffed mushrooms and strawberry shortcake are on the menu for Thursday’s State Dinner at the White House. Modi is a vegetarian. With Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

