Mitsotakis dismisses the possibility of joint Greek-Turkish energy exploration in the Aegean Sea





In an interview with ANT1 On Wednesday, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of New Democracy, underlined the importance of the resumption of the Greek-Turkish dialogue if Turkey wishes to get closer to Europe and open up to the West. The dialogue, Mitsotakis said, will focus primarily on “one and only one difference [between us]which is the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Speaking ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be present, Mitsotakis made clear that “we don’t have much to discuss – issues of sovereignty and demilitarization are off the table. about” if the two leaders meet. in Lithuania. Mitsotakis, the New Democracy leader and former prime minister, has categorically ruled out any possibility of joint exploitation of Aegean energy resources with Turkey. He also expressed his view that “Turkey should reassess its actions in Thrace” regarding the Greek Muslim minority and its potential influence on national elections. He pledged to openly raise this issue with Erdogan. Additionally, Mitsotakis criticized the main opposition party, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, for spreading false information about New Democracy’s plans to privatize health care during its second term. He said the upcoming mandate will prioritize chronic issues such as long wait times for regular surgeries and improving conditions in emergency departments. Furthermore, Mitsotakis reiterated his intention to place the Athens Water and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) and its Thessaloniki counterpart (EYDATh) under full state control. He stressed that those who voted for him sent a clear message about the need for bold reforms and accelerated progress to bring about needed change. Mitsotakis also expressed his determination to revitalize his new cabinet, reshuffle former ministers and ensure that the next four-year term exceeds the achievements of the previous one. “Our responsibility is to be our main opposition, to listen to society instead of turning in on ourselves and correcting ourselves more vigorously than in previous years,” he said. Source: NAMA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://neoskosmos.com/en/2023/06/22/news/greece/mitsotakis-rejects-possibility-of-joint-greek-turkish-energy-exploration-in-the-aegean/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos