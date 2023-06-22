Xi Jinping’s ideology

The past year has seen tension between China and the United States become so intense that there has been talk that an accidental war could easily occur. US Secretary of State Blinken’s recent visit to China did little to ease this tension. From what I could see, the only success was that the lines of communication were reopened.

The most disturbing development I have understood is that China has refused to allow any direct communication between the US armed forces and the Chinese defense establishment. At a recent summit meeting, the Chinese military leader refused to meet with the US Secretary of Defense.

In the South China Sea, there have been near-collisions between American and Chinese vessels. Despite Chinese words of peace and fertilizer donations, the Chinese have refused to leave Philippine territory and continue to harass Filipino fishermen.

One of the most interesting statements I heard during Blinken’s visit was that the United States and China were “different” and would try to coexist despite those differences. I remember former US presidents like Obama and Clinton saying that if China joined international organizations like the World Trade Organization, it would eventually develop political and economic structures similar to those of the West. For a time, under Chinese leaders like Deng Xiaoping and other similar Chinese leaders, that possibility seemed imminent.

All these speculations and nostalgic thoughts came to an abrupt end with the rise to power of Xi Jinping. As Marxist-Leninist thought faded under the Deng Xiaoping era, Xi Jinping is said to be returning to this ideology. For example, like all Marxist-Leninists, Xi seems to base his thinking on “historical materialism,” which is an approach to history that focuses on the inevitability of progress through class struggle.

In some of his writings, Xi uses the ideology of historical materialism to position the Chinese revolution in world history in the context where China’s transition to a more advanced stage of socialism necessarily accompanies the decline of the capitalist system.

This reflection is essential because the basic assumption is that a Marxist-Leninist China will eventually triumph over a decadent capitalist West.

Kevin Rudd is president of the Asia Society in New York and former prime minister of Australia. He recently wrote, “But within the Chinese system, Marxism-Leninism still serves as an ideological bridgehead for a worldview that places China on the right side of history and portrays the United States as struggling in the pangs of inevitable capitalist decline, consumed by its own internal political contradictions and destined to fall by the wayside. That, according to Xi, will be the true end of the story.

In his own speeches, Xi Jinping said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had “justice on our side”. In one of his speeches, Xi told his audience “not to be evasive, timid or mince words” in dealing with Western countries. He also said that the West’s goal is “to compete with us for the battlegrounds of the hearts of the people and the masses, and in the end, to overthrow the leadership of the CCP and the Chinese socialist system.”

In other speeches, Xi also contradicted Deng Xiaoping’s belief that China needs a gradual transition to socialism. Xi promised that China could achieve both national greatness and greater economic quality in the near future by adhering to Marxist principles. If one echoes Xi’s words about the inevitability of victory for Marxist-Leninist ideology, it will serve as a reminder of the Maoist era when China sought to become the leader of the world.

The only thing that could contain Xi Jinping’s dream of Marxist-Leninist triumph is China’s economy. Some indicators indicate that China’s economic miracles have started to plateau and may even start to decline. This is the same phenomenon that occurred in Japan in the last century when, after decades of breathtaking economic growth, came a period of economic stagnation. Other potential problems for China are a rapidly aging population, a shrinking workforce, low productivity growth, and high levels of indebtedness of public and private financial institutions.

I recently read several articles that spoke of the “Chinese peak” which is beginning to be felt.

I find it disturbing that Chinese military leaders speak of armed conflict as inevitable. I believe Xi Jinping is both politically and ideologically motivated. When dealing with him, I think it’s important for people to realize that he won’t give up on this ideology because he seems like a true believer.

* * *

The final Writefest for 2023 runs from June 26 to July 7. Registrations are ongoing for hybrid sessions on Fully Booked BGC and via Zoom. Write with guest writers Manix Abrera and Mae Coyiuto and hosts Sofi Bernedo and Roel SR Cruz. For registration: bit.ly/junewritefest2023

E-mail: [email protected]