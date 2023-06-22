Politics
Xi Jinping’s ideology
The past year has seen tension between China and the United States become so intense that there has been talk that an accidental war could easily occur. US Secretary of State Blinken’s recent visit to China did little to ease this tension. From what I could see, the only success was that the lines of communication were reopened.
The most disturbing development I have understood is that China has refused to allow any direct communication between the US armed forces and the Chinese defense establishment. At a recent summit meeting, the Chinese military leader refused to meet with the US Secretary of Defense.
In the South China Sea, there have been near-collisions between American and Chinese vessels. Despite Chinese words of peace and fertilizer donations, the Chinese have refused to leave Philippine territory and continue to harass Filipino fishermen.
One of the most interesting statements I heard during Blinken’s visit was that the United States and China were “different” and would try to coexist despite those differences. I remember former US presidents like Obama and Clinton saying that if China joined international organizations like the World Trade Organization, it would eventually develop political and economic structures similar to those of the West. For a time, under Chinese leaders like Deng Xiaoping and other similar Chinese leaders, that possibility seemed imminent.
All these speculations and nostalgic thoughts came to an abrupt end with the rise to power of Xi Jinping. As Marxist-Leninist thought faded under the Deng Xiaoping era, Xi Jinping is said to be returning to this ideology. For example, like all Marxist-Leninists, Xi seems to base his thinking on “historical materialism,” which is an approach to history that focuses on the inevitability of progress through class struggle.
In some of his writings, Xi uses the ideology of historical materialism to position the Chinese revolution in world history in the context where China’s transition to a more advanced stage of socialism necessarily accompanies the decline of the capitalist system.
This reflection is essential because the basic assumption is that a Marxist-Leninist China will eventually triumph over a decadent capitalist West.
Kevin Rudd is president of the Asia Society in New York and former prime minister of Australia. He recently wrote, “But within the Chinese system, Marxism-Leninism still serves as an ideological bridgehead for a worldview that places China on the right side of history and portrays the United States as struggling in the pangs of inevitable capitalist decline, consumed by its own internal political contradictions and destined to fall by the wayside. That, according to Xi, will be the true end of the story.
In his own speeches, Xi Jinping said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had “justice on our side”. In one of his speeches, Xi told his audience “not to be evasive, timid or mince words” in dealing with Western countries. He also said that the West’s goal is “to compete with us for the battlegrounds of the hearts of the people and the masses, and in the end, to overthrow the leadership of the CCP and the Chinese socialist system.”
In other speeches, Xi also contradicted Deng Xiaoping’s belief that China needs a gradual transition to socialism. Xi promised that China could achieve both national greatness and greater economic quality in the near future by adhering to Marxist principles. If one echoes Xi’s words about the inevitability of victory for Marxist-Leninist ideology, it will serve as a reminder of the Maoist era when China sought to become the leader of the world.
The only thing that could contain Xi Jinping’s dream of Marxist-Leninist triumph is China’s economy. Some indicators indicate that China’s economic miracles have started to plateau and may even start to decline. This is the same phenomenon that occurred in Japan in the last century when, after decades of breathtaking economic growth, came a period of economic stagnation. Other potential problems for China are a rapidly aging population, a shrinking workforce, low productivity growth, and high levels of indebtedness of public and private financial institutions.
I recently read several articles that spoke of the “Chinese peak” which is beginning to be felt.
I find it disturbing that Chinese military leaders speak of armed conflict as inevitable. I believe Xi Jinping is both politically and ideologically motivated. When dealing with him, I think it’s important for people to realize that he won’t give up on this ideology because he seems like a true believer.
* * *
The final Writefest for 2023 runs from June 26 to July 7. Registrations are ongoing for hybrid sessions on Fully Booked BGC and via Zoom. Write with guest writers Manix Abrera and Mae Coyiuto and hosts Sofi Bernedo and Roel SR Cruz. For registration: bit.ly/junewritefest2023
E-mail: [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.philstar.com/opinion/2023/06/22/2275617/ideology-xi-jinping
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping’s ideology
- AOC and Squad boycott Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech to Congress
- Mitsotakis dismisses the possibility of joint Greek-Turkish energy exploration in the Aegean Sea
- UK Weather: The Met Office provides an update on the incoming heatwave as the UK is hit by rain.
- Search for actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California failed as family recalls ‘great memories’
- Microsoft aims to speed up materials science research with quantum-compatible systems
- Invest in courageous and progressive journalism
- Chandan, Dhruva, Yug, Ruhaan qualify
- Create an emergency preparedness kit for your pet – Macomb Daily
- How Microsoft democratized the next generation of AI and data
- Planet Hollywood Las Vegas pools closed by health department
- Former Island resident Pierre Turgeon elected to Hockey Hall of Fame