How St Albans and Harpenden MPs voted on Boris Johnson’s report





In the House of Commons on Monday June 19, 354 MPs voted in favor of the report of the Committee on Privileges, against seven against. The report revealed that Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs during lockdown parties in Downing Street. LEARN MORE

Boris Johnson resigned ahead of the vote on June 9. Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans Daisy Cooper voted in favor of the report on Monday. Hitchin & Harpenden Tory MP Bim Afolami also voted in favor of the Privileges Committee report. Ahead of the vote, MP for Bim Afolami said: “Last year when I resigned as Vice-President of the Conservative Party, I did so because integrity matters in politics – and it had become clear that Boris Johnson could not restore the integrity of the Prime Minister’s Office. Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox every week bysubscription to our newsletter. “Last week the Privileges Committee published its report on Boris Johnson. “After studying it in detail – and reading your emails and messages (from the public) in the days that followed – I have come to the conclusion that the report and its recommendations should be approved, to allow the restoration of the integrity in our policy to continue. “Therefore, if the report were to be voted on on Monday (19), I will vote to approve it.” Liberal Democrat candidate for Harpenden & Berkhamsted’s new boundary, Victoria Collins, said: ‘Yesterday’s vote to uphold the Privilege Committees’ report and the recommendations of 354 MPs, including all Liberal Democrat MPs, is commendable . “Mr Afolamis’ support for the report is too little, too late, however. “We must not forget that Mr Afolami voted for Mr Johnson as Prime Minister almost exactly one year when we were already experiencing many of these lockdown parties. “Mr Afolami has repeatedly backed Boris Johnson publicly despite Mr Johnson’s lack of leadership and contempt for Parliament. “This sudden change on the part of Mr. Afolami is not good enough.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stalbansreview.co.uk/news/23604861.st-albans-harpenden-mps-voted-boris-johnson-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

