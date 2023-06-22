India’s Modi begins Washington visit to build Biden-US ties

[1/5] U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Indian Prime Minister in Washington for two days

US and India to announce defense and technology agreements

Activists’ concerns persist over human rights under Modi

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to deepen defense and technology cooperation between their countries during Modi’s official visit to the White House, despite lingering concerns concerning human rights in India.

However, Wednesday afternoon, two days of carefully orchestrated official events got off to a bumpy start, when Modi was so late for a scheduled visit from the National Science Foundation that the president’s wife, Jill Biden, a teacher, started without him.

Modi, who arrived about 30 minutes after the scheduled start of the tour, apologized. Later, he came to the White House for a private dinner with the Bidens. The first couple and the prime minister smiled and laughed together outside the White House before heading inside. Modi will attend a state dinner on Thursday evening, after addressing Congress and holding a rare press conference with Biden.

Washington wants India to be a strategic counterweight to China and sees India as an essential partner. Modi seeks to increase the influence of India, the world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people, on the world stage.

Biden is expected to raise U.S. concerns about democratic backsliding in India under Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party during the visit, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. “We do it in a way where we’re not looking to lecture or assert that we don’t have challenges ourselves,” he said.

American companies warmly welcome Modi, and business deals in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and investment in India by Micron Technology (MU.O) and other American companies are expected at the of the visit.

During his event with Jill Biden, Modi invited American students to come to India and said he was happy to meet “young and creative minds” upon his arrival in Washington. Modi said India was training AI students and had launched labs across the country.

More than 200,000 Indian students have been studying in the United States since last year, according to the White House.

Thursday’s press conference is unusual. Modi has not given a single press conference in India since becoming prime minister some nine years ago. In May 2019, he assisted a press conference in India but never answered questions.

LEADERS WELCOME MODI

Modi has visited the United States five times since becoming prime minister in 2014, but this trip will be his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit. A vegetarian menu will be served at the State Dinner on Thursday. President Biden will give Modi a vintage American camera and the first lady will present him with a signed first edition copy of “Collected Poems of Robert Frost”, the White House has said.

Modi will address US CEOs at a reception on Friday, as US companies plan new investments in India.

On Tuesday, he met with Tesla (TSLA.O) chief Elon Musk in New York, who later said he planned to make the vehicles available in India as soon as possible.

Biden is under pressure from fellow Democrats to discuss human rights with Modi.

Rights advocates, who plan to protest during Modi’s visit, said on Wednesday that Biden should publicly denounce Modi’s human rights record, saying the US administrations’ approach of raising concerns in private with the Indian leader failed to stem what they described as a deterioration of human rights in India.

“It didn’t work out,” Zaki Barzinji, who served in the Obama administration as the White House’s liaison with religious minorities, told a news conference in Washington hosted by officials. Indo-American civil rights and interfaith organizations.

“SUBTLE SHIFT” OVER RUSSIA

Both Biden and Modi are grappling with Beijing flexing its muscles in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

“This visit is not about China. But the question of China’s role in the military field, the technological field, the economic field will be on the agenda,” Sullivan said.

New Delhi, which often values ​​its non-alignment in great power conflicts abroad, has frustrated Washington by maintaining defense and economic ties with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will discuss Russia and Ukraine ahead of the G20 summit later this year to be held in India, Sullivan said.

A senior State Department official said there had been a “subtle shift” in India’s approach to Russia since Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that “the era of today is not an era of war”.

Other Indian officials have taken issue with Russia for violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity and for its nuclear weapons rhetoric in recent months, said the official, who told reporters on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, Biden and Modi will make announcements on “the co-development and co-production of military systems, including some very advanced systems,” the official said, describing it as part of a broader decision by India to buy weapons from other sources. than the traditional supplier Moscow.

Washington accepts that India continues to buy Russian oil, as long as it does so “at floor prices” below a price cap agreed by developed countries, the official added.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Simon Lewis, Kanishka Singh, Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason; Editing by Grant McCool and Christopher Cushing

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.