Hipkins disagrees with Biden’s assessment that Xi Jinping is a ‘dictator’





Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has said he does not believe Chinese leader Xi Jinping is a dictator, after US President Joe Biden gave the Chinese leader that label this week. Speaking at a 2024 re-election fundraiser yesterday, Biden made the dictator comment while saying Chinese President Xi Jinping was ’embarrassed’ by the spy balloon Biden ordered shot down at the above US airspace. “That’s what’s very embarrassing for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. It was blown across Alaska and then to across the U.S. And he didn’t ‘I don’t know,’ Biden said. “When he was shot he was very embarrassed. He denied he was even there.” Ahead of his trip to China with a trade delegation, where he will meet Xi, a Lower Hutt reporter asked Hipkins if he agreed with Biden’s dictator’s comment. “No, and what form of government China has is the business of the Chinese people,” Hipkins said. When asked how the Chinese people could actually force change in the way they are governed, Hipkins said, “Well, that would be a deal for them.” China’s ruling Communist Party has long been criticized for its human rights record and restrictive rule. US President Joe Biden, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Source: Associated Press) Xi has been in power since 2013. The term limit for the presidency was removed in the 2018 National People’s Congress. Xi was unanimously re-elected to power in March 2023, receiving 2,952 votes from CCP members. Hipkins is leading a trade delegation to Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai that will last June 25-30. This is the premier’s first visit to China since the pandemic. When the trip was announced earlier this month, but before the visit with Xi was confirmed, he was asked how he would handle any human rights abuses or grievances. Hipkins said New Zealand pride themselves on being “stable and consistent” in their approach. “That means where we have human rights concerns, we will raise them. Where we have concerns about trade or any other foreign policy issue, we will raise them. “Our relationship with China has always been based on clearly defining our position and being consistent in our position, and we will continue to do so.”

