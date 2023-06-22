Erdoan’s “New Turkey” looks a lot like the old one / Turkey / Regions / Home

Istanbul 4.murat/Shutterstock

Despite some early signs of moderation, after winning his third presidential term in disputed elections, Recep Tayyip Erdoan stuck to his usual repressive policies

It will soon be a month into Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s third term as head of Turkey. His victory and the political decisions that followed have been interpreted in various ways, even by those who argue that his choices for government show signs of moderation. However, hopes in this direction seem premature.

From Turkey’s relations with Europe, to an unorthodox handling of the economy, to a crackdown on dissent, the new Turkey promised by Erdoan looks a lot like the country his Justice Party and Development (AKP) has been leading for 21 years.

A head-to-head election

After falling below the 50% threshold needed to win the presidential election in the first round, Erdoan won the second round on May 28 with 52.18%. In the legislative elections held at the same time, the AKP coalition retained its majority. Erdoan was quickly praised by political leaders and international officials such as US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said he was eager to continue building EU-Turkey relations.

This victory was a shock for 47.82% of voters who had voted for the opposition candidate, Kemal Kldarolu of the Republican People’s Party (CHP). The latter had succeeded in bringing together a conservative, nationalist and even Islamist party in a coalition known as the Table of Six. Moreover, the Green Left Party, which has a strong base of Kurds and social democrats across Turkey and the southeast of the country, has decided not to present its own candidate.

A wide range of allies had therefore united with one goal: to defeat Erdoan so that the country would have a chance for change. Thanks to the growing economic crisis and the government’s widely criticized mismanagement of the aftermath of February’s severe earthquakes, many believed Turkey might finally be turning in a new direction.

Is Turkey still a democracy?

There are several reasons why the attempt to open a new chapter in Turkey’s history has failed. First, there was no competition between Erdoan and his opponent. While Erdoan and his party used state resources, including Turkey’s national television channel TRT, to campaign, the opposition found themselves with opposition channels and social media under siege. For example, in April alone, Erdoan was given 32 hours of airtime compared to just 32 minutes for Kldarolu.

The official report provided by the OSCE observation mission notes that the incumbent president and the parties in power enjoyed an unfair advantage, in particular through biased media coverage.

Besides this disparity and widely reported irregularities and intimidation Erdoan and his allies have waged a highly polarizing campaign, with some of the opposition’s most popular leaders jailed or facing lengthy prison sentences. According to an article by Fareed Zakaria on the Washington Post, this type of electoral climate is new in the history of democracy. Are these elections free? Technically yes, but they are also deeply unfair, she said.

Any hope for change should have been extinguished in the face of attacks on journalists immediately after the elections. The Superior Council of Radio and Television fined several broadcasters for remarks made during election coverage. Opposition channel TELE1 has been fined for a broadcast that covered election irregularities, while popular FOX TV reporter Ditto Toker faces a legal battle for saying on air that democracy doesn’t lives not only in the polls.

Hopes of moderation are extinguished

After the victory, Erdoan started to form the new government. In his first ministerial speech, he appeared to offer an olive branch to disappointed opposition voters: All of Turkey won with us and our coalition. You won all 85 million [di cittadini]regardless of political preferences.

Even some picks seemed at first glance to signal a softening. Belligerent Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu was dismissed. However, when successor Ali Yerlikaya was governor of Istanbul, he was responsible for banning the annual March 8 International Women’s Day march in Taksim.

The head of Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency, US-educated Hakan Fidan, has been named foreign minister. As respected as he may be in international security circles, during his stint as head of the intelligence agency journalists abroad have been targeted and spied on .

A similar pessimism has emerged regarding Turkey’s relations with Europe, since so far foreign policy under Fidan appears to be the same as always. On July 12, officials from Turkey, Sweden, Finland and NATO will meet in Lithuania to discuss Sweden’s application for membership, but Fidan repeated the usual talk about Sweden as a haven for terrorists . Stockholm has taken steps to address Turkish security concerns related to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), while respecting local and European legislation.

Most important at a time when the Turkish economy appears to be heading for an even deeper crisis was Erdoan’s choice of finance minister. The task was given to Mehmet imek, a man respected in the financial markets when he served from 2009 until his dismissal by Erdoan in 2018. The return of imeks seemed to indicate that Erdoan would allow a return to more orthodox measures and the abandonment of the rate cut policy despite galloping inflation.

In addition, Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former executive of the First Republic Bank and Goldman Sachs in the United States and the first woman to hold this position in Turkey, has been appointed governor of the central bank.

However, shortly after these appointments apparently intended to calm the markets, Erdoan made it all too clear that his view of the economy remained unchanged, even as the Turkish lira lost 80% of its value against the dollar over the past few years. five years and the cost of living is out of control. Speaking on June 14, he insisted that inflation in Turkey would drop to single digits, while insisting that he is against raising interest rates : Some of our friends shouldn’t be mistaken thinking things like The President is heading for a serious change in interest rates.

The degree of autonomy of the new finance minister and central bank governor is unclear, given that Erdoan has sacked officials whose views have differed from his in the past.

The markets do not seem convinced by these measures to signal a return to economic reason. After the elections, foreign exchange reserves reached net negative levels, while the Turkish lira continued to depreciate for two consecutive weeks. With local elections on the horizon, including those for the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara which are currently in the hands of the opposition, it is unclear whether the president will risk returning to rational ground, which would be a bitter remedy that could initially cause economic stagnation. and even a further rise in inflation.

The crackdown continues

There are also signs that the crackdown on civil society, human rights activists and opposition figures will continue and possibly even worsen. On the eve of the elections, Erdoan gave a speech in which he promised never to release Selahattin Demirta, a popular Kurdish politician and former co-chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), from prison. The crowd listening to the president responded with death cries to Selo, demanding the execution of the politicians. This happened despite the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling that the rights of Demirta and other HDP politicians had been violated.

Meanwhile, many prominent human rights activists remain in prison. One of them is lawyer Can Atalay, elected MP by the Workers’ Party of Turkey (TP). He is one of eight people jailed in the 2013 Gezi Park protests case and convicted of orchestrating popular protests. However, Atalay is now a deputy. According to article 83 of the Turkish constitution, parliamentarians cannot be arrested or detained without the parliament having voted on the matter. Despite TP protests across the country, Atalay remains in prison.

Erdoan and the AKP-led coalition have made anti-LGBT+ rhetoric another pillar of their election strategy. In his first speech after taking office, Erdoan promised to introduce a constitutional amendment to protect the family from perverts.

Key figures from coalition partners, such as Yeniden Refah Partisi (YRP), have said they will work to end civil society initiatives and LGBT+ NGOs. Turkey now has its most right-wing parliament in its centuries-old history, with extremist Islamic parties like the YRP and the Hda-Par, a party linked to the terrorist organization Hezbollah, as allies of the AKP. Both parties are strongly opposed to gender equality in law. They also took aim at laws aimed at preventing violence against women and challenged current laws on alimony, age limits for marriage, right to divorce and other issues.

This grossly misogynistic and homophobic rhetoric continues to have real ramifications, especially as Turkey’s LGBT+ community prepares to celebrate its Pride month. For example, on June 7, a film collective had the screening of a film about minors and LGBT+ people in Britain canceled by the local governors of Istanbul. When the group continued to show the film anyway, the police surrounded the building and he arrested organizers and members of the public .

