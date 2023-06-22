What did Scotland do to deserve Boris Johnson?

Strangely absent from Mr Johnson’s list of resignation honours, Mr Jack might like to point out his benefits for Scotland. Could it be Brexit, which tore the stomach of the Scottish economy? Perhaps a cost of living crisis that sees customers with no money to buy what’s left on supermarket shelves? Perhaps, and most demeaning, a Tory party at Holyrood that discredits every debate and every FM question?

Scotland certainly did not deserve Boris Johnson.

I think back to the few times Boris Johnson braved a visit north of the border. Carefully chosen photo ops saw him raise a glass at a whiskey distillery, sample the finest seafood in Orkney and be received at Bute House by Nicola Sturgeon. She had to let him out because of the crowd calling for his blood in Charlotte Square. She is a person of humanity.

Above all, he visited the Valneva factory in Livingston to celebrate a Covid vaccine agreement with the French firm. Eight months later, the Tories terminated the contract, alleging breach of the agreement by Valneva. Since then, the amounts paid in compensation by the British government have remained “commercially confidential”. Kate Bingham, the vaccine czar, has accused the government of “acting in bad faith”. That opinion seems to sum up how Westminster has operated since Boris Johnson took charge. Scotland did not vote for him or his playground party. As Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said, ‘independence is always better than dependency’.

Frances Scott, Edinburgh.

THE Holyrood Tories proposed a vote of ‘no confidence’ in Lorna Slater (“SNP and Greens save Slater in DRS row”, The Herald, June 21) on the same day Westminster MPs were discussing the Committee’s report privileges on the behavior of Boris Johnson. Absent from the hemicycle during this unprecedented debate, none other than Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Were the Scottish Tories trying to divert the country’s attention from the events at Westminster? The voters will give their verdict in the next elections.

Catriona C Clark, falkirk.

The people need protection

JAMES Quinn (Letters, June 20) asserts that I had better engage in a debate with St. Thomas Aquinas about how many angels can dance on the head of a pin than obsess over sovereignty and symbols.

Of course, when there is an official opening of Parliament, the uselessness of symbols is on full display. Yet, at the same time, even the fact that Black Rod gets the door to the House of Commons slammed in his face reminds us of two things.

Firstly that the Commons affirm their independence from the Crown (by slamming the door) but secondly that they will cooperate with the Monarch (by agreeing to go through the Lords, to stand at the entrance to hear their King ).

Quite symbolic of course and without much practical consequence (imagine if the Commons refused to budge), but still replaying the history of the Parliament of Westminster.

Symbols, as in this case, have significance beyond the exaggerated Disney cartoon of its surface appearance.

Likewise sovereignty. In Westminster, this theoretically rests with the Crown, but, as the Supreme Court has pointed out, the control of British sovereignty rests with the House of Commons.

Boris Johnson’s claim, while seeking to push Brexit forward, was that the executive (i.e. the Cabinet) controlled UK sovereignty. The contrary view of the Supreme Court was that the control rested with the entire House of Commons. So to take the powers he wanted, Mr Johnson had to secure the support of the whole House and not just his supporters in his cabinet.

I am sorry if Mr. Quinn does not share my concern that a party can assume the powers of the Crown in Parliament by obtaining a majority and voting accordingly.

In contrast, the document released by the SNP this week (“SNP Reveals New Independence White Paper”, The Herald, June 20) promises a written constitution with certain specified rights (e.g. free health care in point of use). If a government proposed to change them, it would have to adopt much higher constitutional protections.

The significance to me is that a written constitution backed by the people seems to offer far greater protection than Crown sovereignty in Parliament, and, given Partygate, certainly more than a Boris Johnson cabinet.

Alasdair Galloway, Dumbarton.

Let’s hear the good news

SEVERAL of your regular pro-independence correspondents have tried over the last few weeks to establish from your Unionist letterwriters what the benefits are for Scotland of staying in the UK. All we seem to have gotten in response are references to the glories of the UK’s past history and what has been dubbed ‘muscle unionism’, where regular criticism is leveled both at political of the Scottish Government and on the individual members of that Government.

We also had a rerun of ‘Project Fear’ which predicts all manner of misfortune and disaster to come for an independent Scotland. Such assertions of course completely ignore the experience of countries of similar size that manage their independence very well. With its educated population, rich natural resources, long-established reputation for innovation and a destination for growing numbers of tourists, Scotland, with its global goodwill, is well placed to succeed as an independent country. .

Compare the negativity surrounding the Scots’ dream of self-reliance with the UK’s actual toll, which makes for truly appalling reading. A sluggish economy, high inflation, a cost of living crisis, food banks, strikes, failing public services and also the woes of public services that have been privatized. Add Brexit, Boris Johnson, government cronyism and incompetence, huge overspending on major public procurement projects, and now, even at the start of Britain’s national Covid inquiry, clear evidence of ill-preparedness and delay in responding to the threat of the pandemic. The roadmap continues to grow. Last week thousands of people in England experienced problems with water supplies, along with the prospect for many homeowners of seeing an extra 3,000 added to their annual mortgage repayments.

Amidst all the gloom there was two real ‘good news’ stories about Scotland in the past week: Scotland is now second only to London in the UK for foreign investment abroad and it there was an encouraging report on positive outcomes for Scottish school leavers which noted that a record 93.9% of 2020/21 school leavers had moved to positive destinations; the highest number ever recorded. Of these, 31.8% had directly found a job, another record. With continued accusations of failure to close the achievement gap, the report found that the gap between the most deprived and least deprived Scottish school leavers had narrowed to just 7%.

It is perhaps unsurprising, given the hostility of much of the media, that none of these positive stories were reported on any of the national news channels.

Eric Melvin, Edinburgh.

Double standards of Holyrood

FERGUSON Marine is backed to the tune of around £300 million, with the Scottish Government proudly stating that this astonishing figure protects jobs. Let’s not be cynical in thinking that this action was simply aimed at preventing Inverclyde from returning to Labor in future elections, because none of these outlandish situations could, even by the wildest imagination, be kicked out of Westminster.

Fast forward to now and Circularity Scotland goes bankrupt (“Firm overseeing problems with deposit return scheme calls administrators”, The Herald, June 21) and not a shred of Scottish government support to save jobs. What is the difference? Lorna Slater and the SNP/Green coalition are trying in vain to gain political capital by blaming Westminster rather than admitting their own incompetence. Double standards again and bad luck for the unemployed employees who haven’t even been paid in full.

Duncan Soman, Milngavie.

A sunny perspective

WHY do you insist on calling Jim McColl “one of the richest men in Scotland” (“Tycoon McColls cover-up claim over ferries contract”, The Herald, June 21)? He is officially a resident of Monaco. I can’t understand why. The weather maybe?

Steve Brenan, Coatbridge.