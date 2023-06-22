Modi’s visit to the US: Biden rolls out the red carpet for India’s PM on a rocky journey





Welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House this week for a state visit, the highest form of American diplomacy, will require President Joe Biden to make certain compromises.

Modi, massively popular in India, has demonstrated a drift towards authoritarianism that worries the West. It has cracked down on dissent, targeted journalists and introduced policies that human rights groups say discriminate against Muslims.

Yet Modi and India, the world’s largest democracy, also represent a pillar of Bidens’ strategy in Asia. The country recently overtook China to become the most populous country on the planet. No major global challenge, from climate change to technological advancements, can be tackled without India’s buy-in, according to Bidens. And at a time of growing tensions between the United States and China, there are few partners Biden is more eager to cultivate.

That, officials say, is the rationale behind Modi’s invitation to a state visit, only the third in Bidens’ presidency so far.

And so, on Thursday, the Prime Minister will be greeted at the White House with the greatest trappings of American friendship: troops marching on the South Lawn, long talks in the Oval Office and a state dinner in the evening, with a chef who specializes in cooking plant-based foods to accommodate Modis’ vegetarian diet.

The two leaders will hold a joint press conference, something virtually every state visit over the past two decades has featured, but it was only agreed after long and delicate negotiations between the two sides. Indian officials initially balked at the White House’s insistence, two US officials familiar with the matter said. The request was unwelcome territory for Modi, who does not hold press conferences in India, where press freedom groups say he oversaw a crackdown on reporting.

Indian officials had instead pushed for joint statements after which the two leaders would not answer any questions. It was only on the eve of Modis’ visit that Indian officials agreed to a compromise: the leaders would arrange a tete-a-tete, bringing in one reporter from each side rather than the traditional two-and-a-half. -two, during which each leader would call on two reporters from their press corps.

We were just grateful that Prime Minister Modi participated in a press event at the end of the visit. We think it’s important and we’re glad he thinks it’s important too, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday when asked about the negotiations.

The Indian Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thursday’s state visit aims to strengthen what National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has touted as one of the defining relationships of the 21st century. The meetings are expected to culminate in technology and defense cooperation agreements and highlight Bidens’ efforts to cement relations in a region grappling with an increasingly aggressive Beijing.

Russia’s continued war in Ukraine, a conflict India has not taken a definitive side on, is also likely to be discussed. New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil has helped prop up Moscow amid waning global sanctions.

Fundamentally, we believe the long-term trajectory of US-India relations rests on the idea that two democracies with shared value systems should be able to work together, Sullivan told a group of reporters ahead of the visit.

It’s a long view. It’s a view rooted in our bet on the relationship between the people of the United States of America and the people of India, Sullivan continued. Part of what will be elated and celebrated on this visit will be these deep connections between people and people.

Modi is not the first leader with authoritarian tendencies to be invited for a state visit to the White House. President Barack Obama hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015, shortly after he came to power in Beijing.

And Biden is not the first president to embrace Modi. Alongside President Donald Trump, the Indian Prime Minister attended a massive Howdy Modi rally in Houston for members of the Indian diaspora. Modi returned the favor in Ahmedabad with a Namaste Trump event held at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

Other world leaders offered a similar welcome. French President Emmanuel Macron will welcome Modi as the guest of honor at this year’s July 14 parade.

But Biden has made the battle between democracy and autocracy the centerpiece of his foreign policy, a thematic backdrop perhaps nowhere more relevant than in India.

In March, the former leader of India’s main opposition political party, Rahul Gandhi, was disqualified as a lawmaker a day after he was sentenced to two years in prison for defamation in a decision his supporters said was politically motivated. .

Modis’ ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come under intense scrutiny from rights groups and opposition lawmakers for its increasingly strident brand of Hindu nationalist politics and a continued crackdown on dissent.

Modi himself was denied a visa to the United States in 2005 because of his alleged role in anti-Muslim violence three years earlier in Gujarat state, where he was chief minister. Over 1,000 people were killed, mostly Muslims. An investigation ordered by the Supreme Court in India absolved him of all blame.

A wide range of human rights groups, lawmakers and dissidents have made it clear they want Biden to raise concerns about Modis’ record while in the White House. A group of more than 70 congressional Democrats this week wrote a letter to Biden urging him to raise human rights concerns when meeting with Modi.

You have once again made respect for human rights, freedom of the press, religious freedom and pluralism fundamental principles of American foreign policy. Moreover, these principles are necessary for the functioning of a true democracy. In order to advance these values ​​with credibility on the world stage, we must apply them equally to our friends and our enemies, just as we work to apply these same principles here in the United States, the lawmakers wrote.

The letter was led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state, and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland. Jayapal said in a tweet about the letter: We must ensure freedom of the press, religious tolerance, internet access and diversity of political thought.

Modi to address Congress as part of visit; three members of Congress, Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said they would boycott to protest Modis’ treatment of Muslims.

Sullivan said the president intends to speak about human rights and democratic values ​​in public and private settings.

Whenever we see challenges in press freedom, religious freedom, attacks on democratic space, we make our point known, he said.

Thursday’s state visit will include announcements in the technology space as well as on defense cooperation, including defense sales, production and technology collaboration, an administration official said.

The two leaders are expected to make announcements about co-development and co-production of military systems, including some very advanced systems, a senior State Department official said.

It is important, as India’s major defense partner, that we accelerate these efforts. It was also something that was being done, looking at the global defense market and Russia’s inability to supply defense equipment to global customers, the official said. And we think India is a place where these systems could be produced in the future.

Officials would not specify which systems will be announced.

The official noted that US defense trade with India had exploded over the past 15 years and noted that India was diversifying away from depending on a single nation, like Russia, for arms.

You will see major cancellations of defense systems purchases from Russia, partly because we know that Russia cannot supply it, that Russia is very rapidly consuming its own defense production in this terrible war in Ukraine, the manager said. And everyone in the world who buys Russian equipment is worried about whether they can get spare parts and then new systems, given Russia’s supply chain problems.

Discussions between the two men will also focus on strengthening educational exchanges and should include further advances on visas and diplomatic presence in each country. They will also discuss issues on the agenda of the G20 summit, which India is preparing to host in September.

Bidens’ efforts to deepen ties with India come as both countries grapple with China’s growing influence. The president has met Modi on several occasions, including at Quad leadership meetings.

He told a fundraiser this week that his relaunch of the four-party alliance had upset Xi.

He called me and told me not to because it put him in a bind, Biden said, referring to the Chinese president. We were just trying to make sure that the international rules of the air and sea routes remained open.

Sullivan, however, said Thursday’s visit to the White House was not about China, although the question of China’s role in the military field, the technological field, the economic field will be on the agenda.

This story has been updated with additional reports.