Donald Trump News Today: Trump speechless as he calls out drug execution hypocrisy in Fox interview





Trump grilled by Fox News anchor on all aides who turned on him

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump was left speechless during his final interview with Fox News reporter Bret Baier when the host pointed out that while Mr. Trump’s proposed policy of executing convicted drug traffickers had been active during his presidency, among his victims was reportedly Alice Johnson, a woman whom Mr Trump granted clemency after being persuaded to do so by a Kim Kardashian-led campaign protesting her innocence.

No no. No. Under my pl… Under that? UHHHHHHHHHHH… Mr. Trump missed, later accusing the host of being hostile to him.

Meanwhile, a new CNN poll has recorded a six-point drop in support for the former president among conservatives, with his approval rating dropping from 53% in mid-May to 47% in mid-June in result of his 37 federal indictment. indictment for the classified documents scandal.

This all follows Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to set a trial date for August 14, 2023 on Tuesday to hear the case in Fort Pierce, Florida.

A federal grand jury has indicted Mr. Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, obstructing justice and making false statements, to which he pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Miami last week.

Key PointsView latest update 1687412700Fox News reminds Trump of promises regarding classified documents

With former President Donald Trump indicted for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House, Fox News aired a compilation on Monday of Mr. Trump promising to protect classified information as president during his 2016 campaign .

Oliver O’Connell22 June 2023 06:45

1687405548 Refusing to engage in first GOP debate, Trump calls Fox News hostile

Donald Trump refused to commit to attending the first Republican Party primary debate on Fox News in an interview that aired Tuesday night, even denouncing the network as hostile during a controversial interview with Bret Baier.

The former president was clearly unhappy with Baiers’ unchanging explanation for his 2020 election defeat, which the former president has long disputed despite being wrong in his myriad conspiracies about voter fraud and malicious activity.

Oliver O’Connell22 June 2023 04:45

1687401948How could Trump’s penchant for conversation pose problems as the Mar-a-Lago criminal case moves forward?

Defendants are routinely advised to avoid commenting on the charges against them. But Donald Trump, the former president and current White House hopeful, is no ordinary defendant.

In his first TV interview since being impeached last week on federal charges, the former president admitted he delayed handing over boxes of documents despite being asked to do so, drawing parallels factually incorrect between his case and investigations of classified documents regarding other politicians, and claimed he did not actually have a Pentagon attack plan which the indictment says he bragged to the others.

These comments, like any remarks made by a defendant about an ongoing case, could complicate the work of their lawyers, potentially excluding defenses they would otherwise have wanted to make or alternatively locking them into certain arguments in order to remain consistent with the claims of their customers. The interview could give the Justice Department compelling and actionable insight into Trump’s state of mind as the case progresses, allowing prosecutors to preemptively attack any defenses he may have. intention to invoke.

Oliver O’Connell22 June 2023 03:45

1687398348Chris Christie delivers epic Twitter takedown of Trump brags

Chris Christie has sparked an epic Twitter takedown of Donald Trump’s White House hiring practices after the former president bragged about hiring the best staff.

Oliver O’Connell22 June 2023 02:45

1687394748Everything you need to know about Hunter Bidens plea deal

News that federal prosecutors have reached a plea deal with President Joe Bidens’ son, Hunter, on tax and firearms charges marks the likely end of a five-year Department of Justice investigation. Justice who prosecuted the Biden family.

That doesn’t mean, however, that congressional Republicans are done with their own wide-ranging investigation into nearly every facet of Hunter Bidens’ business dealings, including scrutiny of foreign payments and other aspects of his finances.

Oliver O’Connell22 June 2023 01:45

1687391148 Trump and GOP smoke out Hunter Bidens indictment

Reactions poured in on social media through comments to reporters just minutes after the indictment was announced, with none other than former President Donald Trump leading the charge.

Oliver O’Connell22 June 2023 00:45

1687387548 Judge Aileen Cannon sets trial date in Trumps Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

The Trump-appointed judge signed a court order saying the trial would begin on August 14 of this year in Fort Pierce, Florida.

This case is hereby set for trial by criminal jury during the two-week period beginning August 14, 2023, or as soon as the matter can be called, the court order reads.

Any plea changes must be made by 5 p.m. on the last business day before the start of the trial, it adds.

The court order is likely to be challenged as motions are filed, including requests to postpone the trial.

Oliver O’ConnellJune 21, 2023 11:45 PM

1687385748The Wall Street Journal under fire from Judge Alito’s criticism

The Wall Street Journal has come under fire for allowing Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to write a defensive op-ed amid scrutiny of an undisclosed luxury fishing trip he took with a prominent conservative donor.

Graeme Massie has the details for The Independent.

Oliver O’ConnellJune 21, 2023 11:15 PM

1687383948Trump says family won’t return to West Wing jobs if he wins in 2024

Donald Trump said Monday night that his family’s days of serving in the White House were over if he won another term in the 2024 election.

The former president made the remarks in a lengthy interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier that was recorded at his Bedminster summer home on his golf course in New Jersey.

Oliver O’ConnellJune 21, 2023 10:45 PM

1687382148Trump fumes over poll showing him losing to Biden

Former President Donald Trump reacted angrily on Monday after Fox News highlighted a Quinnipiac University poll showing him trailing President Joe Biden by a four-point margin.

Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social website that the respected polling organization published a bad poll and accused Quinnipiac of using too few Republican voters in the sample of Americans polled. Mr Trump argued that the poll actually showed he was leading over Mr Biden.

Oliver O’ConnellJune 21, 2023 10:15 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-news-today-fox-news-adam-schiff-b2362044.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos