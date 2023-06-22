China criticizes Biden’s comments calling Xi Jinping a dictator





WASHINGTON China on Wednesday criticized President Biden for calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator” in remarks to Democratic donors a day earlier, saying the label was “extremely absurd and irresponsible.” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning says Bidens’ comments at a California fundraiser are completely against the facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol and seriously undermine dignity politics of China. It is a blatant political provocation,” Mao said during his daily press briefing. “China expresses strong dissatisfaction and strong opposition. Xi, whose government approved his third five-year term in March, is widely seen as an authoritarian figure expected to serve as “president for life”. Although China technically has a Congress, it is run by a one-party system that matches Xi’s goals. Biden made the inflammatory statement, joking his audience that they shouldn’t “worry about China” despite the nation’s acrimony for the United States and aggressive attempts to police the American homeland.





China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman called Biden’s comments about President Xi Jinping a “blatant political provocation.” PA “No, but I really mean it,” he said. “China is in real economic trouble, and the reason Xi Jinping was so upset when I shot down that balloon with two carloads of spy gear was that he didn’t know he was there.” “No, I’m serious. It’s a big embarrassment for the dictators, when they didn’t know what happened,” he added. Biden was referring to his order in early February for the military to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The craft had entered US airspace in Alaska and flew over sensitive military sites as it crossed the continent. China had claimed the object was a weather balloon that had been blown off course.





President Biden said Xi Jinping was embarrassed by the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. ZUMAPRESS.com “It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. It was taken by Alaska and then by the United States,” Biden said. “And [Xi] didn’t know. When he was shot, he was very embarrassed. He denied it was even there. The president’s comments were a bizarre reversal of earlier White House assessments that the balloon was a specialized surveillance balloon specifically sent to spy on the United States from above while moving at a pace that NORAD, focused on missile defense, had generally not detected before. As she chastised Biden for his remarks, Mao reiterated China’s assertion that the object was harmless, saying the United States “should have handled it calmly and professionally.”





The alleged Chinese spy balloon drifts towards the ocean after being shot down off Surfside Beach, South Carolina, on February 4, 2023. Reuters However, the United States distorted the facts and used force to exaggerate the incident, fully exposing its intimidation and hegemonic nature,” she said. The criticism came days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing to meet with senior Chinese officials, including Xi. While Biden said Tuesday that Blinken “did a good job,” the visit achieved little as China again refused to restart military communications with the Pentagon. “The very important point,” Bien asserted, “is that Xi is now in a situation where he wants to have a relationship again.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/21/china-says-biden-comments-calling-leader-xi-a-dictator-extremely-absurd-and-irresponsible/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos