Indian Prime Minister Modi to join Biden in rare press conference, questions limited





[1/5]India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens during a visit to the National Science Foundation with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden (not pictured) in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver remarks and take questions from reporters on Thursday during the Indian leader’s state visit, an event a senior official from the White House called it a “big deal.” It is unusual for Modi to take questions from the media, beyond the occasional interview. He has not given a single press conference in India since becoming prime minister some nine years ago. In May 2019, he attended a press conference but never answered questions. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the White House understands the press conference is a “big deal.” “We are just grateful that Prime Minister Modi is participating in a press event at the end of the visit,” Kirby said. “We think it’s important and we’re happy that he thinks it’s important too.” The press conference format will include a question from the American press and one from an Indian reporter, Kirby said. White House press conferences with other world leaders have been tightly controlled, with US officials pre-designating US and foreign media reporters whom Biden and his guest can call on, and a very limited number of questions. Biden is under pressure from fellow Democrats to raise human rights with Modi amid concerns about democratic backsliding in India under Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party. Human rights could be one of the themes of the press conference. Modi has visited the United States five times since becoming prime minister in 2014, but this trip will be his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit. Reporting by Katharine Jackson, Steve Holland and Kanishka Singh; Written by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Heather Timmons and Grant McCool Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-modi-deliver-remarks-take-media-questions-thursday-white-house-2023-06-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos