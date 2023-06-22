Trump receives first batch of evidence against him in classified documents case, including audio tapes





Special Counsel Jack Smith has begun producing evidence in the case from Mar-a-Lago documents to Donald Trump, according to a Wednesday court filing that suggests investigators collected multiple tapes for the case from the former president, not just the audio of an interview Trump gave to Bedminster for an upcoming memoir by Mark Meadows.

Prosecutors in the case used the multiple interviews to describe recordings of Trump made with his consent obtained by the special counsel that have now been turned over to his defense team. It’s unclear what the additional tapes may be or how relevant they will be to the Justice Department’s case against the former president, though the tapes include Bedminster’s tape where Trump talks about a military document secrecy to a writer and others, prosecutors said. in the file.

Prosecutors’ update to court Wednesday night marks another swift move toward trial, which the Justice Department says should happen quickly, and captures at least some of the breadth of evidence investigators have obtained. to build their historic case against Trump.

The first discovery production batch of unclassified documents includes transcripts of testimony before grand juries in Washington, DC and Florida investigating Trump’s White House mishandling of government records. This also includes documents collected via subpoenas and search warrants; memos detailing further witness interviews given through mid-May as part of the investigation; and copies of surveillance footage obtained by investigators during the investigation.

The first batch of evidence, provided Wednesday, includes grand jury testimony from witnesses who will testify for the government at the trial in this case, the special advocates office wrote.

Defense counsel may contact the government to arrange for inspection of unclassified items seized at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, 2022, according to the filing.

The new submission says Trump’s co-defendant Walt Nauta has yet to receive a find, but Smith’s team said it will provide it quickly once an attorney appears for him in court. ‘affair. Nauta is to be arrested next Tuesday.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him by Smith, which include charges of willfully withholding national defense information as well as charges stemming from alleged obstruction of the investigation.

