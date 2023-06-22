Politics
Biden calls Xi a dictator a day after Secretary of State visits China to defuse tensions | International
US President Joe Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator on Tuesday night, the day after US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken ended his visit to Beijing to channel bilateral relations which China says , are at their peak. lowest point since the two countries established formal relations. Biden also said Xi was deeply embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace earlier this year because the president was unaware of the device, which was shot down Feb. over the United States. On Monday, Blinken said in the Chinese capital that the alleged spy balloon chapter should be closed.
The reason Xi Jinping got really angry when he dropped the ball with two boxes full of spyware was because he didn’t know it was there, Biden said during a fundraising party at a private residence in Kentfield, California. ). When they don’t know what’s going on, it’s a great shame for dictators. it’s not supposed [el globo espa] he ended up where he was. It veered off course through Alaska and then through the United States. And he didn’t know it. When he was shot, he was very embarrassed. He denied being there, added the US leader, who began this part of his speech by pointing out that China is in real economic trouble.
Biden’s remarks did not go over well in Beijing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning called them extremely absurd and irresponsible during a routine appearance, according to Chinese media. Mao assured that the rights and wrongs of the hot-air balloon incident were clear, that it was a case of force majeure, and reiterated Beijing’s official line that Washington should have dealt with the matter calmly and without exaggeration. The spokesperson added that these comments do not reflect reality, violate China’s political dignity and constitute open political provocation.
Mutual respect
A day after Blinken left Beijing, sensing an understanding between China and the United States, few people had high hopes in China. On Tuesday, the official Xinhua News Agency published a lengthy opinion piece titled I hope Blinken has three pieces of advice for President Biden, in which he asked the Secretary of State to bring several ideas to the tenant of the White House upon his return to Washington. One of those recommendations was: don’t say one thing and do the opposite, China is not buying that. Another: mutual respect is a sine qua non.
Biden’s statements came as a surprise because they came just after Blinken’s trip, during which the US top diplomat and the Chinese leader expressed the need to keep communication between Washington and Beijing open so that the intense rivalry does not does not end in conflict, although the Secretary of State’s visit did not yield any concrete results.
The two countries agreed to continue their diplomatic engagement with further visits by US officials in the coming weeks and months and the invitation to Washington from Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. On Tuesday, Biden also said US climate envoy John Kerry could visit China soon. The day before, he said that relations between the two countries were on the right track and that Blinken’s trip had resulted in some progress and the goal of shelving the case of the alleged Chinese spy balloon, which has a uncanny ability to inflate and deflate, even months after being shot down by the United States.
Biden himself, after calling Xi a dictator, seemed willing to improve relations: a very important point is that he is now in a situation where he wants to have a relationship again. Tony Blinken just went, our secretary of state did a good job. And that’s going to take time, he said at the same fundraising event.
In the same intervention, Biden assured that the Chinese president had shown his concern about the so-called Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States. The president said he had previously assured Xi that his country was not seeking to encircle China with such an alliance.
What really bothered him was my insistence that we get the so-called Quad together. He called me and told me not to. [cercar a China con ese acuerdo a cuatro bandas] because it put him in a bind, said Biden, who continued: I said to him: Everything we do…we’re not trying to get around you, we’re just trying to make sure that the international rules with air and sea lanes remain open. And we’re not going to give up on that.
Another issue affecting bilateral relations that Blinken revealed during his visit to Beijing is China’s intelligence activity in Cuba. The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday that the Asian power is negotiating with the island the installation of a joint military training base, which alarmed Washington.
The American president receives this week the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, with whom he will dine at the White House this Wednesday and will hold a meeting this Thursday. The relationship with China should be one of the items on the agenda between the two leaders.
