Radio Free NH: Donald Trump, aren’t you ashamed?





By MICHAEL DAVIDOW, Radio Free New Hampshire

By 1954, Joseph McCarthy had reached the limit of his usefulness to the Republican Party. His colleagues had long supported his red-baiting because he had wronged the Truman administration, particularly the State Department. The election of Eisenhower changed this calculation, however, so that McCarthy’s law began to wear thin. So he set off in new directions. He then attacked the US Army.

His attorney was a man named Joseph Welch, McCarthy and Welch clashed in the Senate, and with Welch effectively parrying each of McCarthy’s blows, McCarthy eventually accused one of Welch’s own associates of being a communist accomplice. Welch first apologized for any offense he himself may have committed to any of McCarthys aides. Then, as he turned to defend his colleague, he added exasperatedly in his voice: Don’t you have a sense of decency, sir, after all?

According to the story we like to tell ourselves, the audience applauded those words and McCarthy fell silent. That didn’t happen, exactly. The two continued to argue for another long time over the relative merits of McCarthy’s and Welch’s assistants. But the public finally applauded Welch, and those hearings marked the beginning of the end for McCarthy. It was officially censored soon after, and he died shortly after it was censored. It was probably a mistake on his part to go after the army.

Welch’s question haunts me these days, because if someone were to ask Donald Trump the question, the answer would be no, I don’t, and his audience would holler and holler in delight to hunt. For proof, consider his latest criminal charges and how he’s still the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024.

The charges in Florida are simple: he mishandled secret documents. Yet, for all their simplicity, these accusations also illustrate a key truth about Donald Trump, and it’s new to our story: our former CEO took the presidency as a joke, as one more way to assert his ego. . He was not interested in his responsibilities. He was not interested in his actual job. He used our country’s highest office as a way to preen himself in the mirror.

He took his secret documents, he hid his secret documents, and he flashed his secret documents around his party house in the middle of the night with dozens of lawyers surrounding him begging him not to. He thumbed his nose at both his own advisers and the cops on the spot with the cartoonish confidence of a spoiled, rotten brat throwing another bean at the dog after he was told to stop it. He did, looking us in the eye and daring us to make him stop. It’s ridiculous.

It’s anything but given that he has no factual defense. No legal defenses seem to apply either. His own former attorney general, Bill Barr, that low-level setter, said he was so toasted. But he can still be acquitted if he can do one thing. He can still be acquitted if he can convince his jury to say so. It can only take one person to hang it. A person, who wants to be a hero for those who love Trump.

I’m a fan of juries. I rely on them for my work and believe they take their work seriously. They listen, they think, they decide. But for now, I must confess: I’m afraid we’re asking too much of this particular jury in Florida. Because we’re asking this jury to do the dirty work for us to get rid of a political scourge. Juries aren’t made for that. Elections are supposed to solve these problems.

It shouldn’t be like this. His party and his country should have abandoned Trump long ago. This failure proves many things: the debasement of our national politics, in which personal advancement has become the sole objective of our leaders, rather than governing; the mental illness rampant in our society, an epidemic composed of depression, despair, profound adjustment disorders and a narcissism so vast that it is barely visible, rather merging with the reality of our time; how a man’s moral bankruptcy can spread, if the ground is ripe for rot.

Another feature of the Army-McCarthy hearings: McCarthy’s right-hand man was a New York lawyer named Roy Cohn; in fact, McCarthy was defending Cohn in his rant against Welch’s assistant, and Cohn was just sitting there, simpering the whole time. Roy Cohn then befriended another New Yorker named Donald Trump. Trump likes to say how much he misses him. None of them have ever felt ashamed.

Davidow writes Radio Free New Hampshire for InDepthNH.org. He is also the author of Gate City, Split Thirty and The Rocketdyne Commission, three novels about politics and advertising which, taken together, form The Henry Bell Project, The Book of Order and The Hunter of Talyashevka. They are available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Davidows Chanukah Land is located here.

