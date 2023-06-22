Ethics Committee and District Attorney’s Office in Donald Trump’s Hush-Money Case Find No Evidence of Bias Despite Trump Claiming Judge Hates Trump





Court documents released by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday came to the defense of state court judge Juan Manuel Merchan, whom former President Trump called “a judge who hates Trump.”

Trump’s legal team in his Manhattan criminal case made suggestions of bias at Merchan’s expense because his daughter is a political consultant whose firm was employed by the former president’s Democratic rivals. His attorneys also pointed out that some of Merchan’s earlier rulings in two other Trump-related cases leaned toward the prosecution.

Prosecutors in the silence case, however, claimed that Trump and his legal team provided no evidence that the judge was biased.

On May 4, the state’s Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee issued its opinion on whether or not there was evidence of bias on Merchan’s part.

The notice suggests that Merchan may have sought the panel’s opinion on his role and the impact it would have, as well as concerns about a potential conflict of interest arising. Although Merchan is not named in the documents, the details match the case. The panel ultimately decided there was nothing to worry about on the part of the judge.

“Based on the facts before us, we conclude that the judges’ impartiality cannot reasonably be questioned based on the business and/or political activities of the judges’ parents, and the judge is not ethically required to disclose them,” the panel wrote in its notice.

The ethics committee says a judge need not recuse himself if he thinks he can remain “fair” and “impartial”.

Merchan’s history of political donations has also been questioned by Trump attorneys Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche. Merchan submitted donations to Democratic causes during the 2020 election cycle totaling $35. According to federal campaign records obtained by The Associated Press, Merchan also allegedly made a $15 campaign contribution to President Joe Biden.

But, the opinion of the ethics committee suggests that, if the judge can remain fair, these small donations should not affect whether he remains on the case.

These modest political contributions made more than two years ago cannot reasonably create an impression of bias or favoritism in the case before the judge, the panel wrote.

Trump’s team is also making efforts to move the case to federal court, which would not fall under Merchan’s jurisdiction.

Ultimately, the recusal decision rests with Merchan himself.

Trump’s criminal trial in the silence case is scheduled to begin next March.

