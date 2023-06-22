Politics
A triumphant Erdogan could make Turkey a far more demanding NATO member
Turkey has been sending mixed messages lately, which some might see as a blatant attempt to please everyone. But Ankara’s desire for political independence has long been about being able to offer up-and-coming looks internationally while maintaining a more defensive domestic posture.
On the sidelines of a summit of NATO defense ministers last week, the Greek and Turkish defense ministers met and agreed to cooperate on the basis of good neighborly relations and friendship, which is a considerable step forward given recent bilateral history.
Yet it came a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced Greek arms purchases from the United States, adding that Ankara’s goal is to contain our adversaries. Two days earlier, Erdogan had visited Nicosia and said that the resumption of talks on Cyprus would depend on Europe recognizing the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), recognized only by Turkey.
In a speech to the European Parliament the next day, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, described Turkey as a troublemaker and denounced Ankara’s efforts to pressure Europe by allowing migrant crossings . Neither side seems very close lately.
In a show of warming relations with Turkey’s other longtime rival, Mr Erdogan, upon his inauguration, shook hands and chatted with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. But the following week, he traveled to Baku to hail close ties with brotherly Azerbaijan and support President Ilham Aliyev in the speedy completion of the Zangezur Corridor. As I explained earlier, Armenia rejected his vision of a railway line through its territory.
In a third diplomatic strand, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with US Ambassador Jeff Flake in Ankara on Friday to discuss Turkey’s possible endorsement of Sweden’s NATO membership. Mr Erdogan spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the weekend, pledging to strengthen EU-Turkey cooperation. And as the lira continued its years-long slide, the appointment of former Goldman Sachs chief executive Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor suggested a pivot toward more orthodox, Western-friendly policy.
Yet Turkey’s TRT and state-run pro-government media are appealing to Mr Erdogan’s conservative base in denouncing Americas embrace of his LGBTQ community, part of a wider Pride Month campaign which includes banning parades and other related events.
There is more. A new TRT series depicts a figure resembling Osman Kavala colluding with the Americans to overthrow the Turkish government via mass protests. And Ankara last week brought new dubious fraud charges against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who now faces up to seven years in prison with municipal elections looming in March.
While Turkey talks about accommodating Western allies, these measures seem to contradict liberal democratic values and the rule of law, especially since the Council of Europe has launched an infringement procedure against Turkey for its refusal to release Kavala.
Even as Ankara is in heated talks with NATO allies over approving Sweden’s membership, it plans to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin soon. Of course, Ukraine is also in waist-deep talks to join NATO, possibly on an accelerated schedule.
Turkey has long been a crucial member of NATO, covering the alliance’s southeastern flank, but its geographic proximity and access to the Black Sea has made it even more important as the Russian-Ukrainian war unfolds. continues. Ankara’s reason for opposing Sweden’s membership is that it would like Stockholm to extradite more suspected terrorists and crack down on pro-terrorism protests.
Still, he is likely to seek to capitalize on NATO’s hope of hosting Sweden at the upcoming Vilnius summit with further concessions. Reports suggest that Washington has already agreed to sell F-16s from Ankara in exchange for its acquiescence to Sweden. Ankara may now be hoping for recognition of the TRNC or, as the Ukrainian offensive retakes chunks of territory, the resumption of peace talks.
The latter could be a non-starter, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday rejected African leaders’ plan for the resumption of talks, which was presented as Russia fired a volley of missiles into Kiev. Fidan met on Wednesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of an ongoing Ukraine recovery conference in London, where they reportedly discussed, among other things, NATO expansion.
Eastern Mediterranean issues could also figure prominently. Last week, NATO’s defense ministers’ summit ended without the approval of the alliance’s new regional security plan, its first in nearly four decades. A diplomat present told a leading Western news outlet that Turkey had blocked the approval over concerns over wording used for certain geographical areas.
The regional nomenclature has recently emerged as a point of contention with Greece (Turcegean, anyone?), but one wonders whether Ankara, now awaiting two confirmations from NATO, is hoping for a hint of acceptance of the TRNC. Could there be a way for NATO to recognize the existence of the TRNC without its member states officially recognizing the territory? Turkey may look for a positive gesture like a mention on a card or internal security document.
There is some urgency as Israeli, Greek and Cypriot officials are meeting in Nicosia this week to deepen cooperation on trade and tourism and, more importantly, military and energy concerns. It is not for nothing that Mr. Erdogan chose Cyprus as his first international destination after his re-election, underlining Ankara’s desire to secure a place at the table.
During the Vilnius summit on July 11 and 12, NATO still aims to present its new regional security plan and to welcome Sweden as a new member. If that happens, Turkey could walk away with its long-awaited F-16s, a stronger two-state case for Cyprus, and a renewed commitment to the NATO alliance.
Or NATO could take an alternative route. A prominent British analyst explained last week how NATO could refuse Turkey’s demands, cancel Sweden’s formal admission and set up logistical and strategic cooperation mechanisms to the point that Sweden would become a de facto member of the covenant.
Independence can go both ways.
