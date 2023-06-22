White House reveals in-store gifts for PM Modi from US President Biden, First Lady | Read here





Poet Robert Frost (top left) and entrepreneur George Eastman (top right) are among White House plans for PM Modi. Photo: Twitter Subscribe to Notifications Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a galley of antique American books from the early 20th century as an official gift from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, the White House has reportedly announced. The US President will also present Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a homemade vintage camera along with an archival facsimile of George Eastmans patent of the first Kodak camera. President Biden will also present the Indian leader with a hard copy of the American wildlife photograph, while his wife will present a copy of the first edition of “Collected Poems of Robert Frost,” the White House statement added. The White House statement “As an official gift, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will present PM Modi with a handmade antique American book kitchen from the early 20th century. President Biden will also present PM Modi with an American camera vintage, along with an archival facsimile copy of George Eastmans patent of the first Kodak camera and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography. Jill Biden will present PM Modi with a signed copy of the first edition of ” Collected Poems of Robert Frost,” ANI quoted the White House statement as saying. Understand the gifts George Eastman: For the uninitiated, the 19th century American entrepreneur founded the Eastman Kodak company and was instrumental in popularizing the use of roll photographic film. Eastman received a patent (number 388,850) for the camera shutter and trademark (number 15,825) for the Kodak name on September 4, 1888, according to a report. Facsimile print: A “facsimile” is a duplicate of an old manuscript or old print. Facsimiles are mainly used in museums as a replacement for the original when the original is too vulnerable to display. In other words, facsimile printing allows the reproduction of an item of historical value while remaining true to the original source as much as possible. Robert Frost: Born in 1874 in San Francisco, Robert Frost was the most admired and honored American poet of the 20th century. The only poet to win four Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry, Frost’s first book was published when he was around 40 years old. He breathed his last in 1963. US President Joe Biden and his wife received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Wednesday. They exchanged pleasantries and posed for photos before entering the building. The president, first lady and prime minister gathered for an intimate dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, according to the White House. PM Modi’s gifts to his hosts Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented US First Lady Jill Biden with a 7.5 carat lab-grown green diamond. It is sculpted with precision and care using state-of-the-art technology and emits only 0.028 grams of carbon per carat. The Prime Minister’s special gifts to US President Biden include a copy of the first printed edition of the book, ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’, published by M/s Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at University Press Glasgow. He also presented the US President with a special sandalwood box handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

