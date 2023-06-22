It didn’t work for Boris Johnson, but obesity drug Ozempic is cause for celebration The Irish Times

Boris Johnson made his official debut as a Daily Mail columnist on Saturday. Her first piece took us all by surprise: it was not about a dismantling of his political rivals nor a high reflection on the state of the union. Rather, it was an admission that he had tried Ozempic, the miracle new weight loss drug.

Johnson explained his confidence that the drug could change millions of lives, despite his disappointment that the drug didn’t work on him personally. It’s Unusual Ozempic has a pretty strong track record of helping patients lose up to 10% of their weight. But then again, Johnson has always been a rarefied person. In any case, the former prime minister has the right attitude.

Ozempic could be revolutionary. All questions about expense and beauty standards aside — and notwithstanding medical advice warning doctors not to prescribe it for weight loss in patients who don’t have diabetes — its arrival is cause for celebration. . Not just because it could reverse the course of the obesity epidemic, nor because it could improve people’s lives (although both of those things are equally important). But because we may be on the verge of solving a decades-old crisis with just one drug.

[ Warning doctors not to prescribe Ozempic for weight loss is morally problematic ]

We may scoff at the miracle cure concept, but Ozempic is truly revolutionary. There is tentative optimism that the drug could also go further.

Some patients have reported effects beyond the desired weight loss: a disinterest in drinking and smoking, in particular. There is no consensus on the actual ability of drugs to curb addictive inclinations, but the ears of specialists in the field are perking up. More than anything, it seems that we are only at the foot of a potential scientific revolution. The full extent of this discovery will take a long time to reveal.

It’s so easy to be an apocalypse, to assume the world is going from bad to worse, to believe salvation is just a distant fantasy. This is of course false by almost any measure. And it is certainly an unnecessary provision. But it’s a classic cognitive bias that sees the past as a shining example of what life should be like and the present as a deeper and deeper spiral of decline. It is a mentality that we must shake up.

Ozempic and the obesity crisis may seem like small fry in the grand scheme of the universe. But it’s also proof that a little faith in medicine can solve once seemingly intractable problems. It’s an important reminder that faith and the funding of technological advances can, little by little, guide us towards a better world. More than anything, this tells us that scientific progress is the most powerful tool for solving these large-scale human problems. And that we can renew our optimism for the future.

We must then wonder about the political motivations of those who are reflexively opposed to innovations like Ozempic. Before it entered the mainstream, the best solution anyone had to the obesity epidemic was something like sweeping, large-scale cultural disruption. This is a rather serious ambition, perhaps unattainable, and certainly politically motivated. As writer Sam Bowman emphasizes: Ozempic deeply threatens people who use poor health, pollution and climate change as excuses for anti-capitalism.

Or, to put it another way: if a problem can be solved by scientific advancement, then the call for radical societal change weakens. The case of technological evolution goes beyond the case of social revolution.

We can also think of it in light of climate protest. Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, for example, are also politically motivated projects. Late last year, Greta Thunberg said that only the overthrow of the entire capitalist system will reduce the damage done to the planet. This slice of climate activists who are perfectly admirable in their dedication want nothing less than revolution. The idea that there are other ways to solve a crisis has been forgotten or ignored. That’s a shame.

For starters, there are many tangible things that have come from incremental technological progress rather than revolutionary zeal. Electric cars aren’t perfect yet, but they’re a confident step in the right direction. With the advent of Tesla, they have become increasingly desirable and, dare we say it, cool. This is just an example.

But there is enough evidence that market forces and technology are effective tools when it comes to solving extremely complicated and thorny problems like highly polluting cars. Renewable energies are also the result of collaboration between scientists and governments. Public health and the environment are not the only beneficiaries of technological progress. But recent developments in both cases should help curb the worst pessimistic tendencies and the mistaken belief that the world is heading towards utter destitution. There is still a lot to improve, and the political pressure certainly helps to keep the priorities in order. Nevertheless, cautious optimism is always better than desperate catastrophism.