Edison mayor is part of Narendra Modi’s welcoming delegation to India





EDISON, NJ Edison Mayor Sam Joshi was at John F. Kennedy Airport, NY on Tuesday to greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Joshi was invited by the Indian government to be part of the welcome delegation, the mayor’s office said. Indian-born Joshi is also expected to attend the White House welcome reception on Thursday, at the invitation of the Biden administration.

It is an honor to be invited by President Biden and the Government of India to participate in this historic occasion and to represent Edison on the international stage, Joshi said in a statement. Several Indo-American elected officials from across the country will also attend the reception.

Sen. Cory Booker and Congressman Frank Pallone also invited Joshi to attend Modis’ speech during the joint session of Congress on Thursday. This is Modis’ first official state visit to the United States since he became India’s prime minister nearly a decade ago. Modi was once refused a visa to visit the United States for his role in the deadly religious riots that left more than 1,000 people dead.

Dozens of lawmakers also signed a letter urging President Joe Biden to raise human rights issues with Modi during his visit. As longtime supporters of a strong US-India relationship, we also believe that friends can and should discuss their differences honestly and candidly. We therefore respectfully request that in addition to the many areas of shared interests between India and the United States, you also raise issues of concern directly with Prime Minister Modi, the lawmakers said in the letter.

They cited the State Department’s 2022 National Report on Human Rights Practices in India documenting the tightening of political rights and voice; and a 2022 report on international religious freedom in India that details the worrying rise in religious intolerance towards minorities and religiously motivated violence by private and state actors. The letter was led by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jaypal (WA-07) and Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MA). Only one New Jersey lawmaker, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), has signed the letter. American-Indian relations are important for trade as it covers defence, sustainable development, global health, climate, technology and other aspects. Do you have a correction or topical advice? Email [email protected]



