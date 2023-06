New Zealand PM disagrees with Joe Biden over dictator Xi Jinping’s remark | New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins disagrees with US President Joe Bidens’ remark that Xi Jinping is a dictator, as he prepares to meet the Chinese leader on an official business trip to China. No, and what form of government China has is up to the Chinese people, Hipkins told reporters when asked about Bidens’ description. When asked if the Chinese people had a say in what form their government would take, he replied: if they wanted to change their system of government, then that would be their business. Pressed by reporters on how the Chinese people could viably impose change in the way they are governed, Hipkins said that would be a question for them. Hipkins’ remarks come as he prepares to visit China leading a trade delegation and meet Xi, the first time a New Zealand prime minister has done so since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. 19. Announcing the trip earlier this week, Hipkins highlighted the country’s economic importance to New Zealand. China accounts for nearly a quarter of all our exports, was our second-largest source of tourists before Covid and is a major source of international students, so it’s a critical part of our economic recovery, he said in a statement. New Zealand relies heavily on China for trade, and it is New Zealand’s largest trading partner by a considerable margin. Relations between the two countries have been strained in recent years by Beijing’s increasingly assertive pursuit of its Pacific interests, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and repression in Hong Kong, but New Zealand has been more cautious and less outspoken than many of its Western allies. in comments condemning these actions. Over the years, this balancing act has sometimes been criticized: a report published by the Canadian government called New Zealand the soft underbelly of the Five Eyes security alliance, and former leader Jacinda Ardern was attacked by a British Conservative MP for sucking up China. Discussing his scheduled meeting with Xi earlier in the months, Hipkins said New Zealand were proud to be consistent in their approach. This means that where we have human rights concerns, we will raise them. When we have concerns about trade or any other foreign policy issue, we will raise them, he said. Dictator Bidens’ comment came shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi on a trip aimed at easing tensions between the two countries. The US president said Xi was embarrassed when a Chinese spy balloon veered off course over the United States. It is a great embarrassment for dictators, when they did not know what had happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. It was taken to Alaska and then to the United States. And he didn’t know it, Biden said. The remark provoked an immediate reaction from Beijing. Bidens’ comment was a political provocation and seriously violated China’s political dignity, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Wednesday.

