Emergence of a new non-alignment

From Bolivia to Sri Lanka, countries fed up with the IMF-imposed cycle of debt austerity and bullying from the US-led bloc are beginning to assert their own agendas, writes Vijay Prashad

A NEW climate of defiance in the Global South has sparked confusion in Triad capitals (US, Europe and Japan), where officials are struggling to understand why Southern governments have not accepted the Western view of the conflict in Ukraine or universality supported the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in its efforts to “weaken Russia”.

Governments that have long bowed to the wishes of the Triad, like the administrations of Narendra Modi in India and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey (despite the toxicity of their own regimes), are no longer so trustworthy.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has consistently defended his government’s refusal to accede to pressure from Washington. In April 2022, at a joint press conference in Washington, D.C. with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Jaishankar was asked to explain India’s continued purchase of oil from Russia. His response was blunt:

“I noticed you were talking about oil purchases. If you are considering energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention be focused on Europe… We purchase some of the energy that is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at the numbers, that our total purchases for the month would probably be less than what Europe does in an afternoon.

However, such comments did not deter Washington’s efforts to win India over to its program. On May 24, the U.S. Congressional Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party released a policy statement on Taiwan that asserted that “[t]The United States should enhance the NATO Plus arrangement to include India.

This political statement was released shortly after the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the various G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Indian government’s response to this “NATO plus” formulation echoed the sentiment of its earlier remarks on buying Russian oil.

“A lot of Americans still have this NATO treaty construct in their heads,” Jaishankar said at a June 9 news conference. ‘It almost seems like that’s the only model or point of view they look at the world with… It’s not a model that applies to India.’

India, he said, is not interested in joining NATO Plus, wishing to maintain a greater degree of geopolitical flexibility. “One of the challenges of a changing world,” Jaishankar said, “is how to get people to accept and adapt to these changes.”

There are two important takeaways from Jaishankar’s statements.

First, the Indian government – which does not oppose the United States either in terms of program or temperament – is not interested in being drawn into a US-led bloc system (the ” construction of the NATO treaty”, as Jaishankar said).

Second, like many governments in the Global South, he recognizes that we live in a “changing world” and that the traditional great powers, in particular the United States, must “adapt to these changes”.

In its “Investment Outlook 2023” report, Credit Suisse highlighted the “deep and persistent fractures” that have opened up in the international order – another way of referring to what Jaishankar called the “changing world”.

Credit Suisse describes these “fractures” precisely:

“The Global West (Western developed countries and allies) has moved away from the Global East (China, Russia and allies) in terms of core strategic interests, while the Global South (Brazil, Russia, India and China and most developing countries) is reorganizing to pursue its own interests.

These last words bear repeating: “The global South… is reorganizing itself to pursue its own interests.

In mid-April, the Japanese Foreign Ministry released its “Diplomatic Blue Book 2023”, in which it noted that we are now at the “end of the post-Cold War era”.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the United States asserted its primacy over the international order and, together with its Triad vassals, established what it called “the international order based on rules “.

This 30-year-old US-led project is currently floundering, partly because of the internal weaknesses of the Triad countries (including their weakened position in the global economy) and partly because of the rise in power of the “locomotives of the South” (led by China, but including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Nigeria).

Our calculations, based on the IMF data mapper, show that for the first time in centuries, the gross domestic product of the countries of the South exceeded that of the countries of the North this year.

The rise of these developing countries—despite the great social inequality that exists within them—has produced a new attitude among their middle classes which is reflected in the increased confidence of their governments: they no longer accept the parochial views of the countries of the Triad as universal truths, and they have a greater desire to pursue their own national and regional interests.

It is this reaffirmation of national and regional interests within the countries of the South that has revitalized a set of regional processes, notably the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the BRICS process.

On June 1, the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS met in Cape Town (South Africa) with a view to the summit between their Heads of State which is due to take place in August in Johannesburg. The joint statement they issued is instructive: they twice warned of the negative impact of “unilateral coercive economic measures, such as sanctions, boycotts, embargoes and blockades” which have “produced negative effects, especially in the developing world”.

The language used in this declaration represents a feeling shared by all the countries of the South. From Bolivia to Sri Lanka, these countries, which constitute the majority of the world, are fed up with the cycle of debt austerity imposed by the IMF and the intimidation of the Triad. They are beginning to assert their own sovereign agendas.

Interestingly, this renaissance of sovereign politics is not driven by introverted nationalism, but by unaligned internationalism.

The statement by BRICS ministers focuses on “strengthening multilateralism and respect for international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations as its indispensable cornerstone” (incidentally, China and Russia both are part of the 20-member Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter).

The implicit argument advanced here is that the US-led Triad states have unilaterally imposed their narrow worldview, based on the interests of their elites, on the countries of the South under the guise of “the international order based on on rules”.

Now, argue the states of the Global South, it is time to return to the source – the Charter of the United Nations – and build a truly democratic international order.

The word “non-aligned” is increasingly used to designate this new trend in international politics. The term has its origins in the Conference of Non-Aligned Countries held in Belgrade (Yugoslavia) in 1961, which built on the foundations laid at the Afro-Asian Conference held in Bandung (Indonesia) in 1955.

At that time, non-alignment referred to countries ruled by movements rooted in the deeply anti-colonial Third World Project, which sought to establish the sovereignty of new states and the dignity of their people.

That moment of misalignment was killed by the debt crisis of the 1980s, which began with Mexico’s default in 1982. What we have now is not a return of the old misalignment, but the emergence of a new political climate and a new political constellation that requires in-depth study.

For now, we can say that this new non-alignment is demanded by the large states of the Global South which are not interested in being subordinated to the Triad agenda, but which have not yet established their own project. – a Global South Project, for example.

As part of our efforts to understand this emerging dynamic, Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research recently partnered with the No Cold War campaign, ALBA Movimientos, Pan-Africanism Today, the International Strategy Center (South Korea) and the Peoples’ Assembly to host the webinar “The New Non-Alignment and the New Cold War”.

The speakers were Ronnie Kasrils (former Minister of Intelligence, South Africa), Sevim Dagdelen (Deputy leader of the Die Linke party in the German Bundestag), Stephanie Weatherbee (International People’s Assembly) and Srujana Bodapati (Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research).

In 1931, Jamaican poet and journalist Una Marson (1905-1965) wrote ‘There Will Be a Time’, a poem of hope for a future ‘where love and brotherhood should have full sway’.

The inhabitants of the colonized world, she wrote, should fight a sustained battle to achieve their freedom. We are far from the end of this fight, but we are not in the position of almost total subordination in which we were at the height of the primacy of the Triad, which has taken place from 1991 until today. It’s worth going back to Marson, who knew for sure that a fairer world would come, even if she wouldn’t be alive to witness it:

It doesn’t matter that we’re like birds in a cage

Who beat their chests against the iron bars

Until the drops of blood fall, and in heartbreaking songs

Our souls pass to God? These very words,

In the anguish sung, will prevail powerfully.

We will not be among the happy heirs

Of this great heritage – but to us

Their gratitude and their praise will come,

And the unborn children will reap in joy

What we sowed in tears.

Consortiumnews.com, June 19. Vijay Prashad is an Indian historian, editor and journalist. He is editor and chief correspondent at Globetrotter. He is editor of LeftWord Books and director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research.