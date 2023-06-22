White House unveils ‘stunning vegetarian menu’ for Modi’s state dinner





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state dinner will be mainly vegetarian. “As some of you may know, Prime Minister Modi is a vegetarian, so we asked plant-pioneer chef Nina Curtis to work with our White House chefs and create a superb menu. vegetarian,” first lady Jill Biden announced during a media preview Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s White House party. But pescatarians can rejoice — Biden said guests will have the option of adding fish, especially sea bass, to the main course. The menu is set to include a first course of salad of marinated millet and grilled corn kernels with compressed watermelon and a main course of stuffed portobello mushrooms and saffron-infused risotto. On tap for dessert, a strawberry shortcake infused with rose and cardamom. The first lady outlined alternative design plans for the official state dinner, the third since President Biden took office. “Guests will walk across the South Lawn in a pavilion draped in rich greens, with saffron-coloured flowers at each table – the colors of the Indian flag,” she said. Cardi B slams billionaire’s stepson over missing submersible for attending concert Anheuser-Busch exec calls Bud Light controversy ‘wake-up call’

“We hope guests will feel like someone has set this table just for them,” Jill Biden added. Images of the peacock, India’s national bird, and the American bald eagle will also be on display, along with a lotus flower backdrop. Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell will perform at the Black Tie Party, alongside Penn Masala, a South Asian a cappella group from the University of Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/4061292-white-house-unveils-stunning-vegetarian-menu-for-modi-state-dinner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos