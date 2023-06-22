Sunak taking lessons in honesty from Boris Johnson over cost of living, says SNP MP

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has questioned Rishi Sunak’s economic optimism over the past few months as data revealed the pressure on households from rising costs has not eased over the past few months. course of the last month.

Consumer price index inflation held steady at 8.7% in May, the same level as in April, when experts were forecasting a drop to 8.4%.

The Office for National Statistics meanwhile said food price inflation had slowed from 19.1% in April to 18.4% in May after hitting a 45-year high in March.

In the Commons, Mr Flynn said: In February the Prime Minister told this House that borrowing costs were back to where they should be, in March he boasted that we were on track to halve inflation by the end of the year, and in May he says economic optimism is rising.

Given today’s dire economic reality, isn’t it now clear that he took his lessons in honesty from Boris Johnson?

Rishi Sunak replied: He also failed to mention that not only the Bank of England, not only the OBR, not only the OECD, but also the IMF, all have improved their growth prospects for the economy of the Kingdom. United this year.

While he and others predicted that this country would go into recession, this government’s actions have averted that so far, and we continue to be on track to continue to bring inflation down as it is the right economic priority.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned Mr Flynn to be a little more careful and not to suggest that Mr Sunak had intentionally misled MPs.

Former Prime Minister Mr Johnson was recently uncovered by a cross-party committee of MPs for misleading Parliament about his knowledge of the partygate scandal.

The leader of the SNP Westminster continued: Listening to the Prime Ministers’ response, I don’t think he quite grasps the reality of the economic situation facing households on these islands, but how could he?

Mr Flynn added: But it doesn’t have to be like that, it doesn’t have to be like that, because mortgage transactions in Ireland don’t go over 6%, they’re around 4 .5%. Inflation in the euro zone, which is not at 8.7%, but rather at 6%.

Britain is broken, I said for years after their EU referendum. Will he finally admit that Brexit broke him?

Mr Sunak insisted that interest rates in the UK were at similar levels to those in the US, Canada and Australia.

The Prime Minister added: Rising inflation and interest rates are a global phenomenon.

But that’s why I said early on that it was the right economic priority to have to bring inflation down, which is what this government would do.

But it requires tough and responsible decisions. This is what leadership looks like, I don’t think the SNP will ever do the same.

Elsewhere during PMQs, former Labor minister Kevin Brennan accused Mr Sunak of being weak.

He said: So to recap, in this Parliament we had a Conservative Prime Minister who turned out to be a proven liar, a second Conservative Prime Minister who survived a lettuce. After this week of the Prime Minister’s pathetic no-show, what word would he use to describe himself?

Maybe he’s weak?

The Prime Minister replied: What is weak is that the party opposite is unable to stand up to the people who fund them and support the hard working families in this country.