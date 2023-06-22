FACT CHECK: Is it true that Amien Rais is crying begging for forgiveness because President Joko Widodo will put him in jail?





The narrative forces the audience to believe that Amien Rais did things that made the President of the Republic of Indonesia lose his patience. Amien Rais is the Chairman of the Ummat Syuro Party Council and was previously Chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR). This is the new party he is using to get back into politics. Subway Suara.com listening to the YouTube channel, Kabar news account, downloading a video titled “THIS ANGRY MORNING || JOKOWI’S ANGER IS HIGHER, JOKE THAT OLD BITCH IN JAIL.” Uploaded on Thursday (22/6/2023), the thumbnail photo is a portrait President Joko Widodo on the right side, while on the left side is a photo of a prisoner dressed in a blue shirt with the face of Amien Rais, accompanied by elements of the police and several people. Thumbnail introductory messages are “BREAKING NEWS LIFE NANGIS2 ASKS SOMETHING JOKOWI JOKOWS AMIEN RAIS IN JAIL”. Amien Rais’ narration threatens to cause riots, but why is Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto silent, which can be heard at minute 0:06 sung by a female narrator in a non-standard tone to read the narration. EXPLANATION Subway Suara.com first browse the thumbnail photos and get the results: * Arien Rais face is fake.

Fact: The object or character wearing a blue shirt is stuck on Amien Rais’ face so that he looks like a prisoner. * Engineered portrait of President Joko Widodo.

Fact: Photos are manipulated so that they appear to be a part or frame. * The word “illustration” in the upper left corner of the thumbnail photo.

Logic: if the event or the content presented in the video has news value, then the original portrait will be obtained or posted, and not an “illustrative” or simply illustrative photo. Since the title and thumbnails of the photos do not contain valid and believable information values, the video does not need to be viewed in its entirety. Especially when listening to the beginning of the video, the narrator reads a provocative script. It’s the minute at 0:06. CONCLUSION Video titled “THIS ANGRY MORNING || JOKOWI’S ANGER IS HIGHER, JOKE THAT OLD SLUT IN JAIL” having manipulated content or manipulated content. Editor’s note: This article is part of the content Fact check Subway Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide comments/reviews, either through the comments column in each related content, by contacting Metro Suara.com editorial, or by submitting issues/complaints that need to be checked or verified by email. [email protected]

