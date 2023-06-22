Erdogan’s top economic officials choose the United Arab Emirates for their first trip abroad





(Bloomberg) – Two top Turkish economic officials are traveling to the United Arab Emirates on their first trip abroad since joining President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ cabinet last month, as the government seeks more foreign cash. Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek are expected to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the capital Abu Dhabi, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named. because they are not allowed to speak publicly. The purpose of the visit is to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries, Turkish state agency Anadolu reported. As Turkey turns the page on years of unconventional policies, it needs financial support from key allies as its $900 billion economy comes under strain. On Thursday, the central bank is poised to take the biggest step yet in a return to economic orthodoxy by raising interest rates for the first time in more than two years. Raising awareness in the UAE underscores improving relations between two traditional foes who have previously clashed over a range of issues. Less than two weeks ago, Sheikh Mohamed met Erdogan in Istanbul to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation. In March, the Gulf state also hosted the first foreign visit by a senior Turkish official since the devastating earthquakes this year. Erdogans Wall Street Guy is back to replenish destroyed vaults The United Arab Emirates, OPEC’s third-largest oil producer, and Turkey signed a comprehensive trade pact earlier in 2023. Along with a $4.9 billion currency swap deal with Turkey last year, the UAE also pledged billions of dollars in investment through the government. affiliated entities. UAE lenders fill funding void left by global banks in Turkey More recently, UAE-based banks have taken the initiative to fill the funding void left by Western lenders in Turkey. Since the May 28 elections, which gave Erdogan another five years in power, the Turkish leader has reorganized the cabinet after a cost-of-living crisis and the lira fell to record lows. Simsek returned as treasury and finance minister five years after stepping down from similar posts under the president. The former bond strategist at Merrill Lynch played a key role in designing the implementation of what he calls rational policies. The appointment of Yilmaz, who oversees economic policy coordination in the cabinet, was also seen as a sign of an impending shift in priorities. A proponent of a more orthodox approach, Yilmaz previously held senior economic posts in government and parliament. –With the help of Ugur Yilmaz. 2023 Bloomberg LP

