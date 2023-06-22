Indonesia creates new committee on Papua after talks with Vanuatu







Photo: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim Joint talks between Vanuatu and Indonesia have been held in Jakarta with West Papua high on the agenda It comes amid tensions in the region and ahead of a state visit next month to Papua New Guinea by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Indonesian state-run news agency Antara reports that Vice President Ma’ruf Amin met with Vanuatu Deputy Prime Minister Jotham Napat in Jakarta on Monday. Vanuatu has strongly supported the separatist push in West Papua for many years and Antara reports that the issue of conflict in the province has been discussed. Amin announced that a special Papua Self-Reliance Development Acceleration Steering Committee has been formed to assess development in the Papua region. “The granting of this special autonomy is planned for the long term until 2042,” he said. Amin said Indonesia respects diversity in West Papua. “I would like to emphasize that the well-being approach will continue to become the main priority by respecting diversity and based on the principles of justice, equity and sustainability. The resolution of security issues is also done at through a holistic approach,” he said. The Vice President said Indonesia is also ready to act as a gateway for Vanuatu to enter the ASEAN market. Vanuatu hopes to forge a technical cooperation agreement and establish partnerships between sister cities and provinces. During Monday’s meeting, Napat said his visit to Indonesia was a fundamental step in restoring trust and expressing his desire to build strong cooperation between Vanuatu and Indonesia. Napat also echoed his country’s desire to forge a technical cooperation agreement between the two nations as well as establish a partnership between sister cities and sister provinces which he said can be started with the province of Papua. .

