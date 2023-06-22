Politics
PM Modi in US visits India US partnership will prove to be engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth PM Modi at NSF
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the National Science Foundation (NSF) in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday (US local time) with US First Lady Jill Biden, interacted with Indian and US students and provided an overview of India’s contributions to technology, and how the country can work with the United States to find solutions to current problems and gain ideas for the future. Modi said the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine for sustainable and inclusive global growth, news agency ANI reported. He also said that India was working on several projects with the NSF and that the country’s goal was to make this decade a “techade”.
Welcoming Modi to the NSF, the First Lady of the United States said: With this official visit, we bring together the oldest and greatest democracies in the world. But our relationship is not just about governments, we celebrate families and friendship between the two countries. The U.S.-India partnership is deep and extensive as we tackle global challenges together. Education is an issue close to the hearts of Prime Minister Modi and mine.
India and the United States need a talent pipeline: Modi
Modi said India and the United States needed a pool of talent to maintain growth momentum. He said that on the one hand, the United States has top-notch educational institutions and advanced technologies, and on the other hand, India has the largest youth factory in the world.
Modi on the “Startup India” mission and Atal Tinkering Labs
The Prime Minister said that India has set up around 10,000 Atal DIY labs in schools. In these labs, he explained, children have all kinds of facilities for various kinds of innovations.
Modi also said that India launched the “Startup India” mission to nurture young entrepreneurs.
Education, skills and innovation matter for a better future
Modi thanked the First Lady of the United States for planning and organizing the event. Expressing his joy at having the opportunity to meet “young and creative” people right after his visit to Washington, Modi said education, skills and innovation are important for a bright future. “In India, we introduced the new education policy and integrated education and skills.”
Modi proposes the idea of a teacher exchange program between India and the United States
The Prime Minister has come up with the idea of starting a teacher exchange program between India and the United States. He said India launched the Global University Network Initiative (GIAN) in 2015 to increase the engagement of scientists and entrepreneurs around the world with Indian institutions. “I am delighted to tell you that under this framework, 750 faculty members from the United States came to India.”
India and US should hold hackathons together: Modi
Modi also said that under the “Skill India” mission, more than 50 million people in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain and drones have acquired skills. He also suggested that India and the United States together organize hackathons on different issues, as this could offer solutions to many of the current challenges and help generate new ideas for the future.
US First Lady Jill Biden on the importance of education
The first lady of the United States told Modi that he was working to ensure that all Indians, especially girls, have the opportunity to pursue education and learn the skills they need for a modern workforce. “It’s exciting to be able to show you some of the innovative programs our schools and businesses are creating for students here.”
The First Lady of the United States has stressed the importance of investing in young people to ensure they have the opportunities they deserve and for economies to be strong. She said the United States is creating millions of good jobs in growing industries like clean energy and manufacturing.
“We’re bringing our entire administration together, including agencies like the NSF, to partner with employers, unions, schools, and local governments to make sure students have what they need to pursue these careers. This is the way of Biden education. It starts with a free, universal, free high-quality school and creates a high school experience that prepares students for their next steps,” said the First Lady of the United States.
Jill Biden also said that education is the cornerstone of India’s bond with the United States. She said students from both countries are learning and growing side by side, discovering the people they want to become, and building a better world together. “Working side by side, our nations can create a safer, healthier and more prosperous future for all.”
