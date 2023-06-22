Politics
Clive Myrie removed from BBC News at Ten broadcast after lying jokes by Boris Johnson
BBC newsreader Clive Myrie has reportedly been dropped from last Friday’s (June 16) episode of the News at ten, after making jokes about Boris Johnson on the broadcasters’ comedy show do i have any news for youbroadcast the same evening.
The pre-recorded satirical comedy show, which sees Ian Hislop, Paul Merton and guest panelists poking fun at the news, was screened at 9pm on Friday, just an hour before Myrie presented the news.
Myrie, 58, was replaced at the very last minute by presenter Jane Hill, after Charlotte Moore, the company’s chief content officer, became concerned about possible accusations of impartiality, according to The temperature.
The Independent has contacted the Myries representative for comment. The BBC declined to comment when approached.
Myries’ episode included several digs from the presenter taking aim at the Conservative Party and the scandal surrounding Johnson’s lies about Partygate.
As the shows opened, footage was shown of the former prime minister running with his Jack Russell cross, Dilyn. Doing a fake voiceover, Myrie joked: After being found by the House of Commons committee to have repeatedly lied, Boris Johnson takes the opportunity to deny he has ever jogged or had a dog .
At one point on the show, he also reassured Helen Lewis, a guest reporter on the panel, that there would be discussion about Johnson’s crazy honors list.
Hislop told the audience: You will remember that you were here for the end of Clive Myries’ career. Merton added: Or the start of a new ascent.
It is believed that Moore grew concerned about Myrie appearing on two successive BBC One programs in such contrasting circumstances.
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. 6.99/month. after free trial. Schedule automatic renewal until canceled
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. 6.99/month. after free trial. Schedule automatic renewal until canceled
There was no specific joke that sparked the request, an insider said The temperature. It had more to do with concerns that Clive was doing two very different kinds of programs less than an hour apart. There was perhaps a little too much caution, which seemed a bit over the top to most people in the news.
A BBC executive said: It didn’t feel right for Clive to go almost straight to the news when he had just cracked jokes. It was a tonal thing rather than due to someone being too anxious.
Myrie is not the first guest host Do I have news for you. Naga Munchetty, Steph McGovern, David Dimbleby and Jeremy Paxman have all helmed the series over the years.
The BBC has been embroiled in numerous impartiality disputes in recent months. Game of the day Presenter Gary Lineker was briefly asked to step down from the show earlier this year over criticism he had made of Conservative policy on asylum seekers.
The move caused chaos in BBC sports programming as fellow presenters, pundits and commentators staged a boycott in solidarity.
In April, BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned after breaking rules on dealing with Johnson before his appointment.
Myrie and her BBC colleagues, including Lyce Douset and Jeremy Bowen, have received huge praise for their reporting in Ukraine since Putin invaded the country last February, with Myrie at one point reporting the News at 10 live from a basement in kyiv.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/clive-myrie-bbc-news-boris-johnson-b2362143.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Clive Myrie removed from BBC News at Ten broadcast after lying jokes by Boris Johnson
- Bollywood dance workshop with Breeze George
- Google develops AI selfie generator
- Modi flexes India’s cultural reach on Yoga Day on UN lawn | News, Sports, Jobs
- PM Modi in US visits India US partnership will prove to be engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth PM Modi at NSF
- Bollywood: John Abraham and Sharvari to star in ‘Vedaa’ – News
- Summary | Brujo blast sees Union fight Orlando to draw
- Beyond tradition: alternative ideas for men’s wedding bands
- TradingView integrates market data from Dhaka Stock Exchange
- What Google’s partnership with New York City schools means for students
- Global earthquake report for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Indonesia creates new committee on Papua after talks with Vanuatu