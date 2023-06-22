Clive Myrie removed from BBC News at Ten broadcast after lying jokes by Boris Johnson

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up for our free IndyArts newsletter



BBC newsreader Clive Myrie has reportedly been dropped from last Friday’s (June 16) episode of the News at ten, after making jokes about Boris Johnson on the broadcasters’ comedy show do i have any news for youbroadcast the same evening.

The pre-recorded satirical comedy show, which sees Ian Hislop, Paul Merton and guest panelists poking fun at the news, was screened at 9pm on Friday, just an hour before Myrie presented the news.

Myrie, 58, was replaced at the very last minute by presenter Jane Hill, after Charlotte Moore, the company’s chief content officer, became concerned about possible accusations of impartiality, according to The temperature.

The Independent has contacted the Myries representative for comment. The BBC declined to comment when approached.

Myries’ episode included several digs from the presenter taking aim at the Conservative Party and the scandal surrounding Johnson’s lies about Partygate.

As the shows opened, footage was shown of the former prime minister running with his Jack Russell cross, Dilyn. Doing a fake voiceover, Myrie joked: After being found by the House of Commons committee to have repeatedly lied, Boris Johnson takes the opportunity to deny he has ever jogged or had a dog .

At one point on the show, he also reassured Helen Lewis, a guest reporter on the panel, that there would be discussion about Johnson’s crazy honors list.

Hislop told the audience: You will remember that you were here for the end of Clive Myries’ career. Merton added: Or the start of a new ascent.

It is believed that Moore grew concerned about Myrie appearing on two successive BBC One programs in such contrasting circumstances.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 6.99/month. after free trial. Schedule automatic renewal until canceled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 6.99/month. after free trial. Schedule automatic renewal until canceled Try for free

There was no specific joke that sparked the request, an insider said The temperature. It had more to do with concerns that Clive was doing two very different kinds of programs less than an hour apart. There was perhaps a little too much caution, which seemed a bit over the top to most people in the news.

A BBC executive said: It didn’t feel right for Clive to go almost straight to the news when he had just cracked jokes. It was a tonal thing rather than due to someone being too anxious.

Clive Myrie on I’ve Got News For You (BBC)

Myrie is not the first guest host Do I have news for you. Naga Munchetty, Steph McGovern, David Dimbleby and Jeremy Paxman have all helmed the series over the years.

The BBC has been embroiled in numerous impartiality disputes in recent months. Game of the day Presenter Gary Lineker was briefly asked to step down from the show earlier this year over criticism he had made of Conservative policy on asylum seekers.

The move caused chaos in BBC sports programming as fellow presenters, pundits and commentators staged a boycott in solidarity.

In April, BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned after breaking rules on dealing with Johnson before his appointment.

Myrie and her BBC colleagues, including Lyce Douset and Jeremy Bowen, have received huge praise for their reporting in Ukraine since Putin invaded the country last February, with Myrie at one point reporting the News at 10 live from a basement in kyiv.