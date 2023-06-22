Yoga at the UN completed; Jill Biden will take PM Modi on a side trip to Virginia. 10 updates | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his first state visit to the United States, after celebrating International Yoga Day while participating in a multi-country session of the former discipline at UN headquarters in New York. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian Diaspora in Washington, USA. (PM Modi/Twitter) “Yoga means coming together. So your gathering is an expression of another form of yoga,” said Modi, dressed all in white, on the first day of a visit to the United States. It was Modi who engineered the establishment in 2014 of International Yoga Day every June 21 through a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly. On yellow mats in a grassy area of ​​the UN compound near the East River, people from 135 countries stretched and meditated during Wednesday’s group session. This set a one-time yoga national record, the Guinness organization said. Later Wednesday, Modi will meet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a private dinner at the White House. Key updates on PM Modi’s US visit 1. First Lady Jill Biden will take Modi on a side trip to Virginia on Wednesday, a day before her official state visit and fancy dinner at the White House. 2. In a sort of warm-up on Thursday, the first lady hosted a visit Wednesday to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Va., for an event highlighting workforce training programs for Modi. She usually takes a visiting leader’s spouse on a DC-area outing, but Modi would travel alone. 3. Afterwards, the first lady returned to the White House to unveil the decor and menu for Thursday’s state dinner, which is being held in a temporary pavilion erected on the South Grounds of the White House. She brought in a guest chef, Nina Curtis, who specializes in plant-based cuisine, to work on the three-course dinner with the White House kitchen staff. Modi is a vegetarian. Violinist Joshua Bell will entertain guests after dinner. 4. At the science foundation, the first lady and Modi will also meet with students from the United States and India and engage in a moderated conversation. 5. In New York, Modi described yoga as ‘truly universal’ and ‘copyright and patent free’ as he led a historic event at UN headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga , in the presence of senior UN officials, diplomats and eminent personalities. 6. Modi, who is on the first leg of his first state visit to the United States, paid tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the North Lawn of the UN headquarters at the start of the event which created the Guinness World Record for attendance. people of most nationalities. 7. Had the honor of paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during his bust at @UN HQ. Her enduring message of peace, non-violence and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, and stands as a beacon to the world, Modi tweeted afterwards. 8. Humbly to pay homage today to the Wall of Peace at @UN HQ. We honor and remember the brave peacekeepers who gave their lives for a more peaceful world. Their selfless service will never be forgotten, the Prime Minister added. 9. In another tweet, Modi said: What a great Yoga Day program in New York! Grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants. It shows how yoga unites us in the pursuit of health, peace and harmony. 10. On June 22, Modi will also address a joint session of the US Congress on the same day. On June 23, the Prime Minister will be hosted jointly at lunch by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (With AP, PTI inputs) ABOUT THE AUTHOR Have 11 years of experience in print and digital media. Write about politics, defense and global affairs, and keep an eye out for human interest stories. …See the details

