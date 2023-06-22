



It’s time to bleed the noses of the Westminster establishment snobs. It’s time for Boris Johnson Nigel Farage’s dream ticket. The British public is ignored and for my part, I am fed up. People voted en masse for Boris, to get Brexit done and control our borders. Nigel Farage (left) and Boris Johnson (right) Pennsylvania In 2015 almost four million people voted for UKIP – to get Brexit done and control our borders. And look what happened – Boris Johnson was ousted after a concerted media campaign and kangaroo court, we now have an unelected Prime Minister who lacks the political will to stop the boats. Labor talks openly about bringing us back to the EU. The establishment thinks they have won. They think the adults are back in the room. Boris Johnson Pennsylvania Now we have heaps of disillusioned Red Wall voters, millions of disillusioned Tories who can’t bring themselves to vote for this Conservative party and people like Harriet Harman parading as the savior of British democracy. What we have witnessed is that Labor and the soft Tories managed to knock out the biggest Tory vote winner, Boris Johnson. It is a political masterstroke. Sunak didn’t vote in the Boris parliamentary vote debate because he couldn’t be seen voting against Boris, but people aren’t stupid. People know where his loyalty lies, and it’s not with BoJo. Nigel Farage Pennsylvania Our politicians now look down on the millions of ordinary Britons who want to protect British values ​​and culture, who think there is a country worth keeping, who are proud of our history, who needed to protect our borders, who don’t don’t want us to be pushed by Brussels, which refuses to lie down and take it from the wokerati. They think these people are thick. They treat them with contempt. They look down on them. They laugh at you. Well, why not stick it to them? Rishi Sunak Pennsylvania Get Boris and Farage’s dream ticket on the go, iron out their differences, let Nigel talk Boris out of his big green agenda, run for office and get millions of votes. Have that. Cut. You’re not laughing now, are you? The only thing that saves Rishi Sunaks’ version of the not-so-conservative Party from total annihilation, and the only thing that makes Labor so smug in the north, is that Boris and Nigel aren’t on their feet. The ordinary man and woman have been bullied for too long, it’s time to give the Westminster snobs a good kick.

