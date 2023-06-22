Latest News: RI ends pandemic emergency





Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in a statement from the National Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, announcing the start of the COVID endemic era for the nation. Quoted in NusaBal.com, President Widodo said: After more than three years of joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, effective Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the government has revoked the pandemic status and we are now entering the endemic era. President Joko Widodo declares an end to the COVID emergency The decision announced by the presidential palace was prompted by a survey showing that almost 99% of the Indonesian population now carries an antibody against covid. The President also mentioned that the World Health Organization (WHO) finished his Public Health Emergency of International Concern in June 2023. Despite the official end of the pandemic emergency in Indonesia, President Widodo urged the public to remain cautious in safeguarding their health and hygiene. President Joko Widodo commented during the announcement to the press: This decision (to end the pandemic) the national economy will continue to improve and strengthen the economic well-being of the people. The president warned that with Indonesia now entering the endemic phase of COVID-19, those infected with the disease will now have to cover the cost of their own treatment. The government has already paid the cost of COVID-19 treatment and hospitalization. During this time, the Bali Provincial COVID-19 Task Force Secretary, I Made Rentin, said most new COVID cases in Bali show no symptoms or only mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization. The number of new confirmed covid case remains very low. Rentin reports that the number of occupied intensive care beds in Bali hospitals is extremely low. The average number of new daily cases of COVID-19 is now below five. Related article Surgical masks are no longer necessary Towards endemic life with COVID-19 Indonesia is heading towards an endemic future Learning to live endemically with COVID Living in a COVID-19 endemic world Stay informed of news related to tourism in Bali: Subscribe to Bali Update

