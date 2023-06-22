Politics
Turkey set to switch to Orthodoxy with rate hike
The new Turkish economic team is moving away from the unconventional policies promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – Copyright AFP Adem ALTAN
Dmitry Zaks
Turkey was expected on Thursday to step away from the years of unconventional economics promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and raise interest rates dramatically to fight inflation and stabilize the struggling pound.
Erdogan is still defending his market-defying idea that high interest rates are contributing to – rather than curing – the rise in consumer prices that has plagued Turkey for the past five years. years.
But the central bank is expected to change course and raise rates on Thursday after Erdogan appointed a former Wall Street executive to lead the institution following his re-election last month.
The Turkish leader pushed the central bank to start cutting interest rates two years ago as part of a “new economic model” focused on job creation and economic growth.
The policy went awry and nearly cost the veteran Turkish leader last month’s general election.
The annual inflation rate hit 85% late last year and the central bank burned most of its reserves trying to prop up the lira – down 90% against the dollar over 10 years – after even greater falls.
Erdogan was forced into his first run-off election, then orchestrated one of his trademark policy reversals after extending his rule by two decades until 2028.
He appointed investor-backed economist Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and former Goldman Sachs head Hafize Gaye Erkan as head of the nominally independent central bank.
Turkish media said Simsek only agreed to join the government after being assured that he would be free to stabilize the ship as he saw fit.
Turkey had “no choice but to return to rational ground”, Simsek said after taking office.
Erdogan said last week he “accepts” his new team pursuing policies that contradict his own beliefs.
– How high ? –
Simsek’s presence has already had an impact.
The lira has lost another 15% against the dollar since the second round of elections on May 28, a sign that the central bank is slowly unwinding its costly monetary defense.
A dollar was worth about 23.6 lira ahead of one of the central bank’s most closely watched policy meetings in years.
But analysts are deeply divided on the extent to which and how quickly Turkey will raise its key rate from the current 8.5%.
Goldman Sachs economist Clemens Grafe said “an orthodox policymaker would raise rates to 40%, the current level of deposit rates.”
Both JPMorgan and Bank of America were forecasting a 25% hike.
But Capital Economics said “there are grounds for caution” as the new team showed signs of a preference for a slower approach.
“Indeed, the lira’s depreciation already appears to have stagnated,” the London-based consultancy said.
Turkey’s 39.6% annual inflation rate in May means banks lose money if they lend lira for a year at the official key rate.
– Borrowed time –
Foreign investors who initially applauded Erdogan’s new appointments are now worried about how long the Turkish leader’s patience with his new team will last.
Many point to the grim experience of Naci Agbal – a market-friendly central banker whom Erdogan fired four months after trying to raise rates in late 2020 and early 2021.
Some analysts are encouraging the new team to act quickly and then prepare for possible political fallout.
Others suggest Turkey’s economic problems are too complex to tackle all at once.
One of Turkey’s costliest programs involves a bank deposit protection scheme that Erdogan rolled out in late 2021.
It commits the government to cover any loss suffered by lira deposits due to the depreciation of the currency against the dollar.
This means that a rapid return to a floating exchange rate could weigh even more heavily on the strained budget.
Many expect Simsek to phase out the program.
Erdogan said on Wednesday he was confident in his new appointments.
“We have placed very heavy responsibilities on the management of our economy. We have put together a strong, harmonious and competent team,” he said.
