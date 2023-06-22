Indonesia tests first high-speed train to bolster Jokowi legacy





(Bloomberg) — Indonesia is starting trials for its first high-speed train, which will link the capital Jakarta with a neighboring city of Bandung, after years of delays and cost overruns that plagued the project. Bloomberg’s Most Read Completing the railways would further cement President Joko Widodos’ legacy as a leader who delivered major infrastructure projects that have languished for decades. Next, he aims to create a new $34 billion capital called Nusantara on the island of Kalimantan before his second and final term ends in 2024. After five years of work to complete this project, we have come to the final part, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Panjaitan told Indonesian and Chinese workers after the train arrived at the final station in Tegal Luar after Thursday’s test. The trial run took Panjaitan and the state corporation directors and journalists on a journey along rice paddies and green hills, with the train passing through a few tunnels and elevated tracks on its way from the lowlands of Jakarta to Bandung plus mountainous. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil showed how stable travel is by sharing his video of a coin standing sideways as the train rushed at 355 kilometers per hour. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, part of the Chinas Belt and Road initiative, was initially priced at less than $6 billion, only for the builder to demand at least $1.18 billion from more due to soaring engineering, construction and land acquisition costs. . The project is being built and operated by Kereta Cepat Indonesia China, a joint venture between China Railway International Co. Ltd and a consortium of Indonesian state-owned enterprises. It is financed mainly by the Development Bank of China and the Indonesian state budget. The story continues The railway was originally scheduled to be completed in 2019, but suffered several delays due to cost overruns and accidents. It’s now slated for a soft launch in August. The journey on the 142 kilometer railway will only take 36 minutes with the train running at its maximum speed. It can carry up to 601 passengers and stops at four stations, according to the KCIC website. Bandung is a popular weekend getaway among tourists looking for discount shopping and cooler air. There will be 68 trips per day once the railway is operational. The government sees an opportunity to extend the track to Surabaya in East Java, Panjaitan said on Thursday. The government will soon conduct a preliminary study for the additional road from Bandung to East Java City. (Updates with Coordinating Minister’s comment in last paragraph. An earlier version of the story was corrected to fix the name of the station in the third paragraph.) Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

