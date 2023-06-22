Politics
Clive Myrie has been removed from News at Ten over fears of a bias row after Boris Johnson HIGNFY mocked
BBC broadcaster Clive Myrie has pulled out of News at Ten over fears Boris Johnson’s mockery of Have I Got News For You ‘could trigger a line of bias’
- The host took part in a satirical quiz an hour before last Friday’s bulletin
- Myrie’s colleague, Jane Hill, was parachuted in as a replacement, according to reports
BBC broadcaster Clive Myrie has been removed from News at Ten over fears his mockery of Boris Johnson on Have I Got News For You could trigger a line of bias, it was claimed today.
The host appeared on the satirical quiz show last Friday at 9 p.m., just an hour before the bulletin, and delivered a series of jokes about the former prime minister, who the privileges commission found had lied to the Parliament on Partygate.
Myrie was also due to present the news, but company bosses feared accusations of impartiality would arise and her colleague Jane Hill was parachuted in as a replacement.
An insider told the Time: ‘There was no specific joke that triggered the request.
“It had more to do with concerns that Clive was doing two very different kinds of programs within an hour of each other.
The host appeared last Friday on the satirical quiz show, which aired just an hour before the 9pm bulletin and featured a series of jokes about the former prime minister.
The Privileges Committee found Boris Johnson (pictured) had lied to Parliament about Partygate
Myrie regularly presents the News at Ten on BBC One but Jane Hill was reportedly parachuted in as a replacement on Friday
“There was maybe a little too much caution, which seemed a bit over the top to most people in the news.”
An executive added that it was more of a “tonal” decision to prevent Myrie from presenting two noticeably different programs almost back to back.
The quiz episode, often shortened to HIGNFY, saw the broadcaster deliver a number of scripted barbs at Mr Johnson’s expense.
He opened the show saying: “After being found guilty by the House of Commons committee of repeatedly lying, Boris Johnson is taking the opportunity to deny he has ever jogged or a dog.”
Footage then emerged of the ex-Prime Minister running with his Jack Russell cross, Dilyn.
It’s not unusual for BBC news presenters to host HIGNFY, with Myrie having done it four times already, as well as guest appearances from the likes ofSteph McGovern, David Dimbleby, Jeremy Paxman and most recently Naga Munchetty.
MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment.
