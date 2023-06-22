Politics
Turkey targets Balkan influence amid tensions between Serbia and Kosovo…
As Recep Tayyip Erdogan secures another five years in power, the Turkish president is seeking to increase Turkey’s influence in the Balkans, a region that was part of the Ottoman Empire for centuries.
Rising tensions in northern Kosovo present such an opportunity. Although Southeast Europe remains firmly in the US geopolitical orbit, Ankara is likely aiming to start mediating in disputes between Belgrade and Pristina.
The situation in Kosovo, near the Serbian border, where ethnic Serbs make up the majority of the population, worsened on 26 May when Albanian-dominated Kosovo Police Special Forces (ROSU) seized four municipal buildings in the area, with the aim of helping newly elected ethnic Albanians. mayors take office. The Serbian population massively boycotted the April 23 elections. So, although the votes were free and fair, the results did not reflect the wishes of the majority in the region.
But even though Ankara is traditionally seen as an ally of Balkan Muslims, including Albanians, that doesn’t necessarily mean Erdogan will side with Kurti against the ethnic Serb majority in northern Kosovo.
The actions of ROSU infuriated the United States and, despite being Kosovo’s main backer, Washington expelled Pristina from US-led military exercises in Europe. Instead, US troops held joint military exercises with the Serbian army near the town of Bujanovac, not far from Kosovo.
Well aware that he cannot count on total support from the West, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti could start looking for alternative partners, hoping to improve Pristina’s position on the international scene. Could Turkey be part of it?
Ankara has deployed around 500 Turkish commandos to northern Kosovo in response to a request for NATO troops to help quell the unrest. They have already started patrolling the Serb-majority municipalities in the north. More importantly, Turkey is expected to soon take command of the US-dominated NATO mission in Kosovo.
It is no secret that Turkey aims to become one of the most influential foreign players in the Balkans. It is already playing an important peacemaking role in various conflicts, from Syria to Ukraine to Libya, where Ankara’s mediation led to the grain deal signed between Moscow and Kyiv. The dialogue facilitated by the European Union between Belgrade and Pristina having not led to an easing of tensions in northern Kosovo, Erdogan sees a window of opportunity for Ankara to arbitrate the conflict.
Even if Turkey unreservedly supports the independence of Kosovo declared unilaterally in 2008 vis-à-vis Serbia, Erdogan seems to opt for a constructive and balanced approach, which also implies respect for Serbian interests in the region. Belgrade along with EU members Spain, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Cyprus see Kosovo as an integral part of Serbia, which is why Turkey is trying to balance its strong economic ties with the southeastern European nation, with its historical and cultural ties with Kosovo Albanians.
An increased Turkish military presence in Kosovo will no doubt help Ankara strengthen its positions in the region, especially now that the West is preoccupied with the war in Ukraine. At the same time, it will help Erdogan present himself as an upward and impartial partner for both Belgrade and Pristina.
In 2013, when Erdogan was prime minister, his statement that Kosovo is Turkey and Turkey is Kosovo drew sharp criticism in Belgrade. Ten years later, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucicsee sees Erdogana as an actor who can help preserve stability in northern Kosovo, and also as a true friend of Serbia. Indeed, despite differing views on the status of Kosovo, relations between Belgrade and Ankara have improved considerably over the past decade.
Serbian citizens can travel to Turkey without a passport, as Ankara continues to strengthen its economic presence in the Balkan nation. Around 3,300 Turkish companies operate in Serbia, including 21 factories. In addition, total trade between Serbia and Turkey reached nearly $2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) in 2022, while trade volume between Turkey and Kosovo was much lower, representing $696 million.
Belgrade and Ankara, despite Turkey being a NATO member, and Serbia remaining militarily neutral, are also expected to increase military cooperation, especially after Erdogan reportedly promised to supply the landlocked Balkan nation with Bayraktar drones. . However, the Kosovo Security Force has already received five Turkish-made drones, which means Turkey is likely aiming to profit from them by selling arms to both sides.
But given that the United States, with its Kosovo-based Camp Bondsteel, the largest and most expensive foreign military base built by the United States in Europe since the Vietnam War, remains the primary foreign power operating in the Balkans, it is unlikely that Turkey will be able to pursue a completely independent foreign policy in the region. Instead, Ankara will almost certainly have to carefully coordinate most of its moves with Washington.
Nikola Mikovic is a political analyst in Serbia. His work focuses primarily on the foreign policies of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, with particular attention to energy and pipeline policy. [email protected]_mikovic
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
