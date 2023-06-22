Politics
Happy 62nd birthday to President Joko Widodo
Seide.id -Today, 62 years ago, Wednesday Pon in Surakarta, was born Muliono from the mother Sujiatmi. However, because he was often ill, while his parents wanted him to be “thriving” and “healthy”, he was given the name Jokowi.
53 years later, in 2014, the Indonesian nation elected him the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia.
And today pray that he may always be healthy, live long, wisdom added and protected by Him, lifted up for him to God.
Happy and happy greetings also join,
“happy 62nd birthday President Joko Widodo…“
Speeches from various parties
On the occasion of the 62nd birthday of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), a number of prayerful words came from various groups, beginning with office holders, the community and their families.
Some of the sayings, quoted from their respective Instagram accounts, are featured below.
Luhut Binsar Panjaitan
The longest saying might be, coming from Minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitan.
Among the long stories that are portrayed about Jokowi’s character, including his simplicity and politeness, one story emerges that is enough to bring a smile.
It happened when the minister, who goes by the colloquial name Opung, was wearing expensive shoes. It’s Salvatore Ferragamo brand, sir,” who was later reprimanded by Jokowi.
Wow, if I use Nah Project, made in Indonesia. said the president.
A section of the story then switches to congratulations.
Congratulations on your 62 years, President Joko Widodo. Stay firm in setting an example even if the challenges continue to arise. May Almighty God always grant blessings in the form of health, success and much good in the line of duty and nearing retirement.
Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, Construction
Working as a couple while leading Jakarta, these two personalities are known to work hand in hand in building Jakarta, achieving great goals for the nation and the country, and on this journey. Sincere prayers are also present on the Instagram account constructionchief commissioner of Pertamina.
basukibtp Happy 62nd birthday Mr President @jokowi stay healthy and always have God’s joy and peace with all his life. Live long and be blessed in his life. A friend is always faithful
Ganjar Pranowo
The Central Java governor, who is also a 2024 presidential candidate, stands between the mayor and Central Java athletes Popda. Birthday greetings were also thrown. While on his Instagram account a few are listed.
Hopefully at the age of 62 you will receive more blessings and benefits.
Happy birthday, president. Greetings from all Central Java people. @jokowi him.
Sri Mulyani
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani appeared with a cartoon-like photo accompanied by thanks and prayers.
Happy birthday Mr President @Jokowi.
May Allah SWT always protect and bless all the President’s great efforts to lead and develop Indonesia.
Prabowo Subianto
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto participated with brief remarks and prayers.
Sugeng Ambal Warsa Mr. Joko Widodo.
May you live long, always be filled with grace,
And always under the protection of Allah SWT.
A number of other officials, as well as the public, filled their accounts with wishes and prayers for President Jokowi.
(rice spoon)
|
Sources
2/ https://seide.id/selamat-ulang-tahun-ke-62-presiden-joko-widodo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
